

Citizens should be economical in consuming precious water



The issue of providing everyone in the community with access to clean water and sanitary facilities is crucial. On the other hand, a substantial number of individuals do not have access to the daily amounts of water they require. Water can be wasted in a variety of ways. Some people take a long time in the shower when they take a bath. A lot of individuals constantly waste water for cleaning and other uses.The per capita water consumption pattern varies greatly among different countries and regions around the world. Some countries have abundant water resources and high per capita water consumption, while others have limited water resources and low per capita water consumption.



In general, developed countries tend to have higher per capita water consumption due to factors such as high standards of living, widespread use of water-intensive technologies and industries, and a greater reliance on water-intensive agriculture. On the other hand, many developing countries face water scarcity due to factors such as limited access to clean water, inadequate water infrastructure, and over-extraction of groundwater.In these countries, per capita, water consumption is often much lower.

A research funded by BANBEIS of the Ministry of Education under GARE programme reveals that on average, per household, people drink 19 liters of water every day. This is an average and won't accurately reflect the usage of many individuals. The majority of water consumption is used for cleaning, washing, and bathing. Each household uses 30 liters of water per day for cooking, 125 liters for bathing, and 119 liters for cleaning. People use more water for bathing purposes. Cleaning also plays an important role in using much more water. So, the people of urban Bangladesh are using 294 liters of water per household for drinking, bathing, cooking, and other purposes. The people of urban Bangladesh consume the most water. Additionally, the people of the USA use 284 liters of water per person each day, ranking second in the world for water consumption. Greater Kuala Lumpur needs 268 liters of water per capita. In addition, Iran, Thailand, and the UK each use 250, 217, and 128 liters of water.



The people of Bangladesh are wasting 44 liters of water. Furthermore, wastefulness rates were higher for graduate and postgraduate students. GARE research also reveals that educated people need 356 and 370 liters of water each day, respectively, depending on their level of education. So, the rate of water consumption is higher among educated people than uneducated people.



Water consumption is related to the various variables. Basically, male people are consuming more water than female. Water consumption is mainly related to the safety of water. When people think that drinking water is safe for them they consume more water. In urban areas of Bangladesh, the water consumption pattern varies significantly among different income groups.



Moreover, the water wastage pattern in urban Bangladesh is also a matter of concern. Due to the lack of awareness about water conservation, many people waste water in their daily activities. For example, leaving the tap running while brushing teeth or washing dishes, or not repairing leaks in the water supply system. According to a study conducted by the Institute of Water Modelling in 2017, around 40% of the water supplied to the Dhaka city area is lost due to leaks and illegal connections.



Another factor contributing to water wastage is the lack of proper wastewater management. Most households in urban areas do not have access to a proper sewerage system and often dispose of wastewater in open drains or on the streets, which contributes to the contamination of water sources.



There are a number of steps that can be taken to reduce water waste and improve clean water access for people living in urban Bangladesh. These steps include educating citizens on water and sanitation management, implementing efficient water and wastewater management systems, ensuring access to appropriate water resources and technologies, monitoring water quality and safety levels, creating incentives for conservation of water resources, and establishing proper systems.



Moreover, Water waste can be reduced by utilizing mobile technology. Water waste management can be controlled using mobile-enabled smart water level control systems. By monitoring and controlling water levels, as well as providing alerts when necessary, this technology can help reduce the amount of water wasted. Overall, educational programs that encourage water conservation and public awareness campaigns about the importance of conserving water can be implemented. Water waste can be decreased by raising awareness and feelings about waste water.



The writer is former researcher, IFES & UK-AID, Department of Political Science, University of Rajshahi



