

Solutions to dental infections



What is a dental infection? A tooth infection or tooth abscess infection, which spreads to the root and fills with pus inside the tooth. The infection is painful and requires a dentist. Periodontitis is an infection that spreads to the veins and tissues around the teeth.



What are its main signs and symptoms? The most common symptom of a dental infection is a persistent toothache, which causes swelling of the sinuses under the gums. Other symptoms associated with dental infection are: Sensitivity to cold or hot touch on the teeth, feeling of fever, difficulty biting or chewing while eating something and sensation of pain and bad smell in the mouth

What are the main reasons for this? Lack of dental hygiene increases infection. The acidic secretions from the bacteria lurking inside the mouth lead to the accumulation of plaque and caries, which are responsible for infection. Another major factor associated with increased dental infections is eating too much sugary or sweetened food, which causes bacteria to build up inside the mouth.



How is it diagnosed and treated? After seeing the above signs and symptoms, the first and foremost thing to do is to schedule a visit to the dentist so that he can observe how far the gum infection has spread. The dentist may suggest some tests to check the growth and spread of the infection. Below are the tests that are commonly used to diagnose dental infections:

X-ray is to bedone to locate the infection. OPG - used to monitor the progress of infection in your teeth and jaw. Dental hygiene is particularly important among the precautions commonly taken to avoid infection. Doctors recommend brushing and flossing twice daily to avoid plaque build-up and infection.



However, when the infection occurs or spreads, the treatment methods used with antibiotics are: Incision of pus-filled boils - When pus-filled boils form, the doctor drains the pus from the boils to reduce pain, Root Canal Procedure - The dentist removes the infection and accumulated pus in the gums through the root canal procedure and extraction of the impacted tooth - Extraction of the impacted tooth is the last step when the root canal procedure is not effective for the impacted tooth.



700 types of bacteria live in the mouth, which is much more than any other part of the body. All these germs enter through swallowing and breathing. Moreover, germs can enter the mouth through blood circulation. That is, there are many ways for germs to enter the teeth. So everyone needs to be careful.



Finally, like any part of the body, dental care is very important. So regular care, apart from medical checkup is necessary to keep the teeth well. Moreover, it is very risky to operate on organs like eyes, ears, brain or heart when a patient has a tooth infection. So, it is true that many people do not pay much attention to dental problems at first. In many cases, many people resort to 'pain killer' for pain relief. But if you know about the dental problem in advance, it is possible to solve the problem at the beginning, experts think.



The writer is CHIP consultant and specialist in oral and dental diseases, Islam Dental Care, Feni



