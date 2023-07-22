Video
New bridge link roads collapse at Chatmohar Upazila  

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

CHATMOHAR, PABNA, July 21: Within one and half a months of constructing linking roads of a new bridge in Chatmohar Upazila of the district has collapsed.

Heavy rain has caused the breaking to the link roads. Pedestrians are suffering communication disruption. If it is not repaired soon, the link roads are likely to collapse entirely.  It was feared by locals.
 
The bridge was constructed in Majgram of Mulgram Union over a branch of the Chiknai River.

During a recent visit, locals said, an old bridge over the Chiknai River branch got broken. Then according to the demand of locals, the new bridge was built. It was initiated by local administration.
 
Under 15-metre bridge/culvert construction project of the Ministry of Disaster Management, the bridge was constructed at Tk 80 lakh 21 thousnd and 711. It was implemented by Upazila Project Implementation office.

The main contractor of the bridge was Tritha Karobi Enterprise of Sujanagor in Pabna. Later on, it was purchased by Proprietor of Safayet Enterprise at Chatmohar  Md Sirajul Islam.

People of at least ten villages including Majgram, Ratanpur, Kubirdiar, Danthia Koyrapara, Bahadurpur, Mathurapur, Ankutia, and Amritakunda are used to communicate on this path. There are Dakhil Madrasa, Hafizia madrasa, high school, Amritakunda Haat, graveyard and different institutions in surrounding areas.

A Majgram dweller Jahurul Islam Dulu said, "The government works for public facilities. But I couldn't understand how the contractor has done the work. He built the bridge but didn't make the link roads properly. Within one and half a months, rain has caused to its breaking."

One Moyej Molla said, the bridge construction was completed on May 17, and then it was opened for communication. But this July it started to break, he added. He further said, it would not happen if the construction would be done properly.

Locals Gias Uddin and Saban Ali said, madrasa students use that road while locals go to Amritakunda Haat.

"The bridge is very important for us. It has been constructed in eyewash manner," they added.

Locals complained, low quality materials have been used in the bridge.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shamim Ehsan confirmed the damage to the link roads because of downpour. Contractor Sirajul Islam denied use of substandard materials and blamed rain for it.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mamtaj Mahal said, "I will see the matter."


