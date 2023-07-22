Video
Home Countryside

Juba League activist hacked to death in Narail

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent


NARAIL, July 21: An activist of Bangladesh Awami Juba League was hacked to death allegedly by miscreants in Kalia Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Azad Sheikh, 30, an activist of Perulia Union Unit of Juba League and elder brother of the Union Juba League President Sazzat Sheikh.
According to police and local sources, the union Juba League leaders and activists participated in a procession under the leadership of Md Kabirul Haque Mukti, MP, from Narail-1 Constituency, in the Juba League's rally 'Tarunner Joyjatra Samabesh' held in Khulna on Thursday.

After finishing the programme, Azad along with another Juba League activist Jony Sarder were returning home in the evening. On the way, a group of armed miscreants attacked them, leaving Azad dead on the spot. However, Jony suffered minor injuries.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalia Police Station (PS) SK Tasmim Alam said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

"Efforts are going on to identify the reason behind the murder and arrest the culprits", the OC added.

Md Kabirul Haque Mukti, MP, Shafikur Rahman Palash, president of Khulna Metropolitan Juba League, and its General Secretary Sheikh Shahajalal Hossain Sujan visited the KMCH and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.


