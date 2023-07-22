

Napier grass widely farmed at Chirirbandar



According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Chirirbandar, the sample of the Napier grass species was brought from Thailand's Pakchong area. This grass is highly protein-vitamin enriched. Cattle-breeding farm and dairy farm owners have adopted this grass.



To market this grass, about 40 grass bazaars have been opened at haats and bazaars in the upazila. There are 1,187 dairy farms, 933 cow-fattening, 350 goat, and 150 sheep farms at Chirirbandar. The grass demand in these farms is worth over Tk 5 lakh daily.

Grass sellers at Currenthaat Bazar in the upazila said, everyday more than 2,000 Napier grass aatis are selling at the rate of Tk 5 per aati. The daily profit stands at over Tk 10,000. At home per five cows needs 20 aatis per day. Cow prefers most this grass. It also reduces cost of other feed.



According to DoLS sources, there are Napier grass farms across about 450 acres of land in the upazila. This grass is very suited to milky cow and is good for cow health, he added.



He further said, grass farm owners are benefitting. After meeting the upazila demand, surplus grasses are being sent to adjacent upazilas, the DoLS Official maintained.



