26 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts







TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police arrested three people including a couple along with 310 grams of hemp in separate drives in Taltali Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The arrested persons are: Yasin, 57, son of Manik Hawlader, a resident of Malipara Village, and his wife Kulsia Begum, 35; and Hemayet Uddin Himu, son of late Chan Mia of Dakshin Nal Bunia Village under Korai Baria Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taltali Police Station (PS) Md Shahidul Khan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pajra Bhanga area at night, and arrested Yasin and his wife Kulsia along with 190 grams of hemp.



In another drive, police arrested Hemayet Uddin Himu along with 120 grams of hemp from Nalbunia Bridge area under Korai Baria Union on Wednesday night.



After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Taltali PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail following the court orders, the OC added.



NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with six kilograms of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.



The arrested man is Shamsuddin, 50, son of Sultan Ali, a resident of Dakshin Ramkhana Mistritari Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Ramkhana area at around 11:30 pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.



Nageshwari PS OC Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.



CHATTOGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a Rohingya woman along with yaba tablets from a passenger bus on her way to Dhaka in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested woman is Rozina Begum, 30, a resident of Block- E Noapara Rohingya Camp under Teknaf PS in Cox's Bazar.



According to Mirsharai police, acting on a tip-off, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Shyamali Paribahan' from Chattogram was searched at Mirsrai Sadar on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 10 pm. At that time, police arrested the woman from the bus along with 1,000 yaba tablets.



Mirsharai PS OC Kabir Hossain said a case was filed with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act against the woman.

Later on, she was produced before a court in the district on Wednesday, the OC added.



GAIBANDHA: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Gobindaganj upazilas of the district recently.



Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along along with 990 yaba tablets from the district town on Tuesday morning.



The arrested youth is Riaz Uddin Rajib, 30, hails from Haozi Village under Mathbaria Upazila in Pirojpur District.



RAB-13 Gaibandha Camp Official Flight Lt Mahmud Bashir confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.



He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Medical Mor area of the district town in the morning, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



During primary interrogation, Rajib confessed to his involvement with drugs smuggling.



Later on, he was handed over to Gaibandha Sadar PS with a case filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested two women along with two kilograms of hemp from Gobindaganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested women are Kajli Begum, 50, and Shefali Begum, 48, residents of Gosaibari Village under Sherpur Upazila of Bogura District.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gobindaganj PS Sanjay Kumar Saha said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided a passenger bus on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway and arrested the duo red-handed along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SI added.



GOPALGANJ: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with three kilograms of hemp and 200 yaba tablets from Kotalipara Upazila in the district on Tuesday.



The arrested man is Mithun Talukder, 37, a resident of Rajapur Village under the Upazila.



Gopalganj DNC Assistant Director (AD) Iftekhar Mohammad said on information, a team of the department led by Inspector Quazi Kamruzzaman conducted a drive in Rajapur Village at around 7 am and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with Kotalipara PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the DNC AD added.



TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, recovered 2.2 lakh yaba tablets from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Tuesday.



BGB-2 Media Wing said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive at around 3:10 am in Gafurer Fish project area under the upazila.



Sensing the presence of the border guards, suspected smugglers dropped four polythene bags they were carrying and fled to a deep jungle on the bank of the Naf River.



Later on, the law enforcers recovered the yaba tablets from the bags.



Legal procedure would be taken in this regard, the press release added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of BGB, in a drive, seized two kilograms of heroin and 7,500 yaba tablets from Shibganj frontier in the district on Monday night.



According to BGB source, acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of the force from Chakpara Border Outpost conducted a drive in Jamtalaghat frontier area under Shahbajpur Union of Shibganj Upazila at around 10:30 pm and chased three smugglers. At that time, the smugglers fled away leaving a bag behind.



After searching the bag, BGB recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 7,500 yaba tablets.



Legal procedures were taken in this regard, the BGB sources added.



NARAYANGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 80,000 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.



The arrested man is Md Akhtaruzzaman alias Dilshan, hails from Kanial Khata Village under Sadar Upazila of Nilphamari District.



Sonargaon PS Inspector Mohammad Ahsan Ullah said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheikh Billal Hossain conducted a drive in front of Kanchpur Umar Ali School in the afternoon, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Later on, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order with a case filed with Sonargaon PS under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the ASP added.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Eight people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bijoynagar and Ashuganj upazilas of the district recently.



Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with five kilograms of hemp from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.



The arrested persons are: Rabbi Mia, 24, a resident of Nazarpur Village under Paharpur Union in the upazila, and Sakib Mia, 20, a resident of Baishwar area under Sadar Upazila of the district.



Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Chandura-Singerbil Paved road in Petuajuri area under Champaknagar Union of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested six alleged drug peddlers along with a total of 63 kilograms of hemp and 1,600 yaba tablets from Ashuganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested men are: Mohammad Ali, 40, hails from Kishoreganj District, Md Saiful Islam, 34, from Sunamganj District, Zahidul Haque, 26, and Md Rakib Molla, from Narsingdi District, Sushil, 55, from Gazipur District, and Khairul Islam, 43, from Joypurhat District.



Ashuganj PS OC Nahid Ahmmed said on information, police set check-posts in several areas on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. During the drives, the law enforcers arrested Mohammad Ali and Saiful along with 1,600 yaba tablets while Sushil was arrested along with 23 kilograms of hemp and then, they also arrested Khairul along with two kilograms of hemp.



Besides, police, in another drive, arrested Zahidul and Rakib red-handed along with 38 kilograms of hemp while they were trying to smuggle the drugs, he said.



Several cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS against the arrested in these regards, the OC added.

BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a Rohingya young man along with 1,325 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday morning.



The arrested man is Md Helal Uddin, 20, a resident of Ukhiya Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar District.



Ilisha Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Golam Mostafa said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ilisha Launch Ghat area, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with Bhola Model PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the police official added.



JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in an anti-drug drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 10 kilograms of hemp from Panchbibi Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Sohel, 34, Jahid Hossain, 24, and Easmin, 25, all are residents of Danejpur Village of the upazila.



Joypurhat SP Mohammad Nur-E-Alam said acting on secret information, a team of the District DB Police conducted a drive in Sita Village under the upazila, and arrested the trio red-handed along with 10 kilograms of hemp.



A case was filed with Panchbibi PS against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SP added.



KISHOREGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 6 kilograms of hemp from Pakundia Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Md Arman Hossain, 21, son of late Taiyeb Ali, a resident of Mohespur Village under Bijoynagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.



Ahutia Investigation Centre Inspector Md Shafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Putia Battola area under Pakundia Upazila, arrested Arman Hossain along with the hemp.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Pakundia PS against the arrested person in this regard, the police official added.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 150 yaba tablets from Goalanda Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Elem Kha, 44, and Nasir Khan, 27. Both of them are residents of Daulatdia Union in the upazila.



Rajbari District DNC AD Tanvir Hossain Khan said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in Shamsu Master Para area of the union, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.



A case was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.



KHULNA: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with one kilograms of hemp from Paikgachha Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested man is Piarul Sheikh, 40, a resident of Protap Kathi Village under Kapilmuni Union in the upazila.



Paikgachha PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal conducted a drive in Protapkathi area, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.



Later on, the arrested man was sent to jail following a court order, the APBn official added.



