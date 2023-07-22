Illegal sawmills on rise in Kushtia







According to the Sawmill Control Ordinance of 1998, setting-up of sawmills is not permitted in municipal area.



A sawmill is not allowed within 10 kilometres of a border area, a forest or a waterway. Licence issued for sawmill is valid for one year, then it has to be renewed.

According to sources, most of these sawmills have been established illegally, violating the rules and regulations of the Sawmill Control Ordinance. Owners of these sawmills do not have clearance certificates from the Department of Environment (DoE) and licences from the local district administration.



They are carrying out their illegal businesses managing a section of dishonest officials of the local administration.



According to the DoE sources, there are over 500 sawmills in Kushtia. Of these, 300 sawmills have clearance certificates while remaining 200 ones are being operated without clearance certificates.



Sawmills owners are required to submit accounts of sales and purchases of wood to the government authorities concerned.



Sovash Chandra Biswas, a senior lawyer of Kushtia judge court, said, one may be sentenced to three years' custody and fine of Tk 10,000 for violating the Sawmill Control Ordinance of 1998 act.



Saidul Islam, Deputy Commissioner, said, necessary action will be taken against owners of unauthorised sawmills.



