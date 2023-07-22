Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Illegal sawmills on rise in Kushtia

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, July 21: Unauthorised sawmills are increasing day by day in the district causing environmental damage.

According to the Sawmill Control Ordinance of 1998, setting-up of sawmills is not permitted in municipal area.

A sawmill is not allowed within 10 kilometres of a border area, a forest or a waterway. Licence issued for sawmill is valid for one year, then it has to be renewed.  

According to sources, most of these sawmills have been established illegally, violating the rules and regulations of the Sawmill Control Ordinance. Owners of these sawmills do not have clearance certificates from the Department of Environment (DoE) and licences from the local district administration.

They are carrying out their illegal businesses managing a section of dishonest officials of the local administration.
 
According to the DoE sources, there are over 500 sawmills in Kushtia. Of these, 300 sawmills have clearance certificates while remaining 200 ones are being operated without clearance certificates.

Sawmills owners are required to submit accounts of sales and purchases of wood to the government authorities concerned.

Sovash Chandra Biswas, a senior lawyer of Kushtia judge court, said, one may be sentenced to three years' custody and fine of Tk 10,000 for violating the Sawmill Control Ordinance of 1998 act.

Saidul Islam, Deputy Commissioner, said, necessary action will be taken against owners of unauthorised sawmills.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New bridge link roads collapse at Chatmohar Upazila  
FF Shahidul Islam passes away
Juba League activist hacked to death in Narail
Napier grass widely farmed at Chirirbandar
26 nabbed with drugs in 14 districts
Illegal sawmills on rise in Kushtia
Nine arrested for raping woman, niece in Bogura
Man found dead at Hatiya


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft