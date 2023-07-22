Nine arrested for raping woman, niece in Bogura





BOGURA, July 21: Police arrested nine people on Thursday in a case filed over the gang-rape of a 39-year-old woman and her 15-year-old niece in Kahalu Upazila of the district.



Of the arrested, five persons were identified as Abul Kashem Manik, 35, son of Ashraf Ali Fakir, and Habibir Rahman Habib, 25, son of Mostafa Fakir, residents of Kushalihar Purbapara area; Rakib Hasan, 23, son of Abu Bakkar Siddique of Bagail Dakshin Para; Shakil Hossain, 23, son of Nurul Islam, and Atik Rahman Pranta, 22, son Aiyub Ali, residents of Bagail Uttar Para Village in the upazila.





Later on, police arrested four other accused after conducting separate drives.



Superintend of Police (SP) in Bogura Sudip Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the matter in a press conference at his office on Thursday noon.



The SP said, the victim along with her 15 year-old niece was going to a relative's house in Rangpur from Narayanganj on July 13 last.



Meanwhile, their bus engine went out of order in Bogura. As a result, the duo then took shelter at a friend's house in Kushlihar Village under Kahalu Upazila.



On the same day around 8 pm, when the victim was leaving the friend's house for Rangpur, accused Manik and nine others abducted her along with her niece, and took them to a paddy field, where they violated them.



The perpetrators also snatched the victims' ornaments and money.



Later on, locals rescued the victims and sent them back to Narayanganj.



After taking treatment there, the victim woman came to the Kahalu PS and filed the rape case on Wednesday, the SP added.



BOGURA, July 21: Police arrested nine people on Thursday in a case filed over the gang-rape of a 39-year-old woman and her 15-year-old niece in Kahalu Upazila of the district.Of the arrested, five persons were identified as Abul Kashem Manik, 35, son of Ashraf Ali Fakir, and Habibir Rahman Habib, 25, son of Mostafa Fakir, residents of Kushalihar Purbapara area; Rakib Hasan, 23, son of Abu Bakkar Siddique of Bagail Dakshin Para; Shakil Hossain, 23, son of Nurul Islam, and Atik Rahman Pranta, 22, son Aiyub Ali, residents of Bagail Uttar Para Village in the upazila.The five were arrested from different areas on Thursday morning after the victim filed a gang-rape case with Kahalu Police Station (PS) against the accused on Wednesday.Later on, police arrested four other accused after conducting separate drives.Superintend of Police (SP) in Bogura Sudip Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the matter in a press conference at his office on Thursday noon.The SP said, the victim along with her 15 year-old niece was going to a relative's house in Rangpur from Narayanganj on July 13 last.Meanwhile, their bus engine went out of order in Bogura. As a result, the duo then took shelter at a friend's house in Kushlihar Village under Kahalu Upazila.On the same day around 8 pm, when the victim was leaving the friend's house for Rangpur, accused Manik and nine others abducted her along with her niece, and took them to a paddy field, where they violated them.The perpetrators also snatched the victims' ornaments and money.Later on, locals rescued the victims and sent them back to Narayanganj.After taking treatment there, the victim woman came to the Kahalu PS and filed the rape case on Wednesday, the SP added.