Man found dead at Hatiya

HATIYA, NOAKHALI, July 21: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man floating in the Meghna River in Rani Village under Chanandi Union at around 9 am and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Morshed Bazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.