Four drown in Thakurgaon, Bogura, Gaibandha







THAKURGAON: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 13, son of Hasan Ali, a resident of Mahalbari Village in the upazila. He was a seventh grader of a local secondary school. It was learnt that the boy drowned in a pond while he was taking bath in it in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Ranisankail Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge of Ranisankail Police Station (PS) Gulfamul Islam confirmed the incident.



BOGURA: A one-and-a-half-year old minor child drowned in the Jamuna River in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Zarif was the son of Ziam Manadal, a resident of Kuripara Char area in the upazila.





According to local and the deceased's family sources, the deceased's mother Reshma Begum took her two sons Tanvir and Zarif on the bank of the Jamuna River while taking bath in it at around 3 pm. The deceased's elder brother Tanvir fell into the river from a boat at that time and his mother rescued him.



The woman saw her son Zarif went missing when she returned on the bank of the river.



Later on, the child was seen floating in the river.



Family members of the deceased rescued the child and immediately took him to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A woman and a minor girl drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The incident took place in Raghobendapur Pashchim Para Village under Idilpur Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.



The deceased were identified as Jim Begum, 24, wife of Abdul Saleq, and her niece Urmila Akhter, 11, daughter of Ruhul Amin. Both of them were residents of the area.



According to the locals and the deceased's families, Jim Begum along with Urmila was cleaning grass in a pond nearby the house at around 1 pm. At one stage, Urmila fell in the pond. Jim then jumped into the water body rescue the child, but both of them went missing there.



Sensing the matter, locals rushed in and informed the matter to Polashbari Fire Service Station.



Being informed, the fire service personnel rescued them and took to Polashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



