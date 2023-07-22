Video
Saturday, 22 July, 2023
Home Countryside

T-Aman farming on in full swing in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 21: Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) cultivation has begun in a full swing in Barind region in the district.
The Aush paddy cultivation was completed, and farmers started to plant T-Aman saplings.

The rain started one week back in the region prompting farmers to take this as advantage in carrying out their T-Aman cultivation.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rajshahi, this season, T-Aman cultivation target has been fixed at 81-thousnd and 759 hectares (ha) against last year's cultivated 80 thousand and 83 ha.

According to field sources, by mid-Ashar, T-Aman cultivation began in Godagari, Tanore, Puthia upazilas under Rajshahi and in neighbouring Naogon, Natore and Chapainawabganj districts.

According to Godagari Upazila Agriculture Office sources, T-Aman cultivation target has been fixed at 25 thousand and 3 ha in the upazila against last year's cultivated 24 thousand and 795 ha.

Farmers said, though they have started T-Aman farming in full swing, they are in concern about increased prices of labourer, fertiliser, and insecticide. If they don't get good prices of paddy, they will incur losses, they added.

A farmer of Godagari Municipal area Ibrahim said, "We could have started T-Aman cultivation in full swing as it was raining by the end of Ashar."

Labour wage has increased to Tk 500-600 from last year's Tk 300-400, he added.

A farmer of Ramnagor Village Abdullah-Al-Mamun said, "I have cultivated T-Aman on nine bighas. The labour demand has gone up. On contract basis labourers are taking Tk 500-600 per bigha, higher by Tk 100 than last year's."

Godagari Upazila Agriculture Officer Mariam Ahmed said, the target of T-Aman farming in the upazila will be achieved. Farming exceeds target every year, he added.

Good weather and adequate rain are facilitating the on-going T-Aman cultivation, and no problem is reported anywhere, he maintained.

DAE's Deputy Director Mozdar Hossain said, "We hope that T-Aman farming in Rajshahi will exceed target."


