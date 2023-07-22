Video
Home Countryside

Corruption case filed against MP’s PA  in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

PABNA, July 21: Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate corruption cases against Rasel Ali alias Sheikh Russel Ali VP Masud and his wife Nasrin Akter.

In the case, the ACC has mentioned his name as Personal Assistant (PA) of MP (Pabna-5 Sadar) Golam Faruk Prince. But the MP said, VP Masud was never his PA but Organizing Secretary of Pabna Sadar Upazila Awami League (AL).  The ACC cases charged amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

His wife Nasrin Akter is working as a community health care provider at Pabna Sadar Upazila Health Complex.
Deputy Director (DD) of the Integrated Office of the ACC)-Pabna Khairul Haque filed a separate case on dated July 19, 2023.

According to the case document, VP Masud son of Abdul Karim of Ramchandrapur Mohalla, personal assistant to the MP and organizing secretary of Pabna Sadar Upazila AL, has been ordered to submit his wealth statement; after the order to submit the wealth statement, he withdrew the wealth statement form with his signature; but later on, he did not submit it within the stipulated time; the ACC investigation revealed information about his unknown assets beyond his known income; and ACC found assets worth Tk 1,29,75,929 inconsistent between his overall income and movable and immovable assets.

Nasrin Akter has been sued for concealing assets worth Tk 27 lakh 200.

DD Khairul Haque said, he has committed a punishable offence under the ACC Act by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known income.

Earlier, they were issued notices by the ACC to submit their asset statements. But  they have also committed a punishable offence for not submitting wealth statement in time, he added. A case has been filed against them (husband and wife) as per the existing law of the ACC as the initial investigation proved the crime against them, he maintained.

Sheikh Russel Ali VP Masud said, "This is a political conspiracy against me.  Politically I am being harassed like this again and again."

MP Prince said, "Sheikh Russel Ali Masud is mentioned in the case documents as my personal assistant (PA). This is a factual error. Sheikh Russel Ali Masud was never assigned as my PA. He worked with me in political and party programmes as Sadar Upazila AL Organizing Secretary. He is a contractor.

Any irregularity in personal financial activities is his personal responsibility. And I have never sought any influence or bias in the investigation of the complaint by the ACC."

"People's leader Sheikh Hasina has zero tolerance about corruption. An impartial investigation and legal process in this regard will continue independently. I request everyone not to create confusion in this regard," the MP maintained.


