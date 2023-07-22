Video
Home Countryside

17 fined on different charges in Natore, Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined 17 people Tk 1.65 lakh on different charges in two districts- Natore and Rajshahi.  
NATORE: District Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) fined six traders Tk 1.40 lakh in the district on Wednesday on charge of making adulterated food.

A team of the District DNCRP led by its Assistant Director Mehdi Hassan Tanvir conducted the day-long drive in Bagatipara and Lalpur upazilas of the district, and fined six traders the amount on charge of adulteration.
Monayem Molasses Store of Bagatipara Upazila was filed Tk 30,000 while Habibur Molasses Store Tk 20,000, Bhutta Molasses Store Tk 20,000, Hasina Biscuit Factory Tk 15,000, Borsha Ice-cream Factory Tk 25,000 and Nazmul Super Ice-cream Factory Tk 30,000 in Lalpur Upazila.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion from Natore Camp assisted the drive.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 11 people were fined Tk 25,000 on different charges in 11 cases in the city.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) conducted the drive to prevent dengue and destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes and to demolish illegally occupying roads and footpaths in the city on Tuesday.

Later on, a mobile court led by RCC Executive Magistrate and Secretary Mashiur Rahman raided Nagar Bhaban, Shiroil Station, Bhangri Patti, Upabhadra, Talaimari Junction, Kharbona Junction, Swachh Tower, Sagarpara, Terokhadiya Dabatala, Darikhbarbona Uptown Road.

RCC Executive Magistrate and Secretary Mashiur Rahman said a total of three cases under the Section 269 of the Penal Code-1860 and eight cases were filed under the Section 92 (7) of the Local Government  Act, 2009 for occupying roads and footpaths and illegally keeping construction materials.

At total of the fined money of Tk 25,000 was released at that time.

During the operation, District Entomologist Umme Habiba, Entomologist of Departmental Director (Health) Office Md Abdul Bari, Police Officer (Monitoring) of the RCC Syed Zubair Hossain Moon, Public Relations Officer Mostafiz Mishu and Magistrate Branch Bench Assistant Habibur Rahman, among others, were also present.


