Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Parbatipur







The deceased was identified as Sanjit Roy, 20, son of Karuna Kanta Roy, a resident of Polipara Village under Belaichandi Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Sanjit had a love affair with a girl. The girl's parents got her married to another man on Wednesday night. Following this, Sanjit hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members broke open the door and rescued him at around 11 am. They, later, took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Officer-in-Charge of Parbatipur Model Police Station Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.



