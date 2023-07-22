Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian Landslide

More than 100 trapped as rescuers look for survivors

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

NEW DELHI, July 21: Rescue teams resumed a search on Friday for possible survivors of a massive landslide in western India that killed 16 people and was suspected to have trapped more than a 100.
Thick fog and heavy rain hampered already difficult rescue efforts even further on Friday, Indian television news channels said, more than a day after the incident occurred at midnight on Thursday.

Land gave way in the middle of the night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi in the state of Maharashtra, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses and trapping many who lived there.
Rescue workers recovered 16 bodies before night fell on Thursday and local authorities advised they suspend the search, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, told Reuters.

"It is not possible to look for people in the dark in such terrain," he said, adding he remained hopeful more could be found alive.

On Friday, news channels showed visuals of rescue teams, wearing bright orange raincoats and carrying digging tools, trekking up the mountain to the site of the landslide.

It was estimated that at least 225 people lived in the hamlet, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, told the state assembly on Thursday, adding over 80 had managed to escape. More than 100 people were feared trapped in the debris, media said.

A wave of extreme heat, wildfires, torrential rain and flooding has wreaked havoc around the world in recent days, raising new fears about the pace of climate change.    �REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 100 trapped as rescuers look for survivors
White House regrets Kissinger had better access in Beijing than current US officials
4 held over India naked women video, may face death penalty
Sunak avoids wipeout in key election
Netanyahu to visit Turkey days after Palestinian leader
Conspiracy, obstruction, fraud: the potential charges facing Trump
Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens missing


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft