Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

White House regrets Kissinger had better access in Beijing than current US officials

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

WASHINGTON, July 21: The White House on Thursday expressed regret that Henry Kissinger was able to get more of an audience in Beijing than some sitting US officials, after the former top diplomat held talks in China.

Kissinger -- an architect of normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s as secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford -- was welcomed warmly as an "old friend" by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday amid efforts by Beijing and Washington to mend frayed ties.

The White House said it was aware of the trip but that it was a private visit by a citizen.

As part of those meetings, Kissinger, 100, also met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and with defense minister Li Shangfu, who has declined direct talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

General Li, appointed in March, remains sanctioned by the US over his role in a 2017 weapons purchase from Russia's largest arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. Chinese officials have repeatedly said they want those sanctions, imposed in 2018, dropped to facilitate discussions.

"It's unfortunate that a private citizen can meet with the defense minister and have a communication and the United States can't," said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

"That is something that we want to solve. This is why we continue to try to get the military lines of communication back open because when they're not open and you have a time like this when tensions are high, miscalculations also, then the risk goes high."

Kirby said that administration officials "look forward to hearing from Secretary Kissinger when he returns, to hear what he heard, what he learned, what he saw."

Tensions between the world's two largest economies have heightened over a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine, Taiwan and trade curbs.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 100 trapped as rescuers look for survivors
White House regrets Kissinger had better access in Beijing than current US officials
4 held over India naked women video, may face death penalty
Sunak avoids wipeout in key election
Netanyahu to visit Turkey days after Palestinian leader
Conspiracy, obstruction, fraud: the potential charges facing Trump
Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens missing


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft