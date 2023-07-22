4 held over India naked women video, may face death penalty

Video
Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

NEW DELHI, July 21: Indian police have arrested four men accused of parading two women naked in front of a mob in a northeastern state where months of ethnic violence have left at least 120 dead.

The suspects were identified from a video clip of the incident in early May that went viral on social media on Wednesday, causing outrage across the country.

"Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case," police in Manipur said on Twitter late Thursday.

The video clip showed the women walking naked along a street, being jeered at and harassed by a mob in the state, where the authorities have imposed an internet shutdown.

Manipur's state government, led by the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said police took action when the video surfaced on social media more than two months after the incident.

A "thorough investigation" was under way, the state's chief minister N. Biren Singh tweeted.

"We will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," he added.

The incident came at the start of the violence in Manipur, which was sparked by a dispute over access to government jobs and other perks.

Meanwhile, furious women set fire to the houses of two Indian men accused of parading two women naked in a state where months of ethnic clashes have left at least 120 dead, images showed Friday.

A clip went viral Wednesday showing two women reported to be from the Kuki tribal group walking naked along a street while being jeered at and harassed by a mob reportedly from the Meitei community.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur between the mainly Christian Kuki and the predominantly Hindu Meitei in May over job quotas and land rights, and intermittent clashes have continued since.

The emergence of footage of the women's humiliation -- which happened in May -- triggered outrage across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it had "shamed India".

As the fire raged, the women -- from the Meitei community, like the accused -- broke down the walls and roof of the house with sticks.

On Friday, another mob of women destroyed the house of a second accused, reducing it to ash and bars, photographs showed.     �AFP


