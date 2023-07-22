Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Netanyahu to visit Turkey days after Palestinian leader

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

ISTANBUL, July 21: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Turkey on July 28 to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both leaders' offices said late Thursday.

Netanyahu will be received a few days after Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected on July 25, the Turkish presidency said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Turkey in the course of the same week," the presidency said in a statement.

The leaders will discuss "Turkey-Palestine relations and the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other topical international issues", it added.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the visit, the first by an Israeli prime minister since Ehud Olmert in 2008.

Turkey's diplomatic drive comes at a time when the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is at a standstill, against a backdrop of the worst violence in years in the occupied West Bank.

In April, clashes erupted inside Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, where Israeli police fought with Palestinians inside the holy site.

Erdogan said Israel had crossed a "red line".

But after several years of tension between the two countries, relations between Turkey and Israel have improved over the past year, with several high-level visits, including that of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 100 trapped as rescuers look for survivors
White House regrets Kissinger had better access in Beijing than current US officials
4 held over India naked women video, may face death penalty
Sunak avoids wipeout in key election
Netanyahu to visit Turkey days after Palestinian leader
Conspiracy, obstruction, fraud: the potential charges facing Trump
Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
At least 16 killed in India landslide, dozens missing


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft