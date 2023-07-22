Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties







Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi a day earlier for the official visit, his first since taking up the top job last year after an economic meltdown forced his predecessor to flee.



On Friday, he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders unveiled agreements on technology, renewable energy and greater connectivity designed to deepen bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka.

"My visit to India has provided an opportunity to review our bilateral relationship, leverage the strength of geographical and civilizational links, reinforced trust and confidence for our future prosperity in the modern world," Wickremesinghe said.



Modi said the two leaders adopted a vision to boost their economic cooperation, including strengthening martime, air and energy connectivity between their citizens and accelerating mutual cooperation in tourism, trade and higher education.



"The past one year has been full of challenges for the people of Sri Lanka. Being a close friend, as always, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka," Modi said in his remarks.



Relations between the two countries surged last year when Sri Lanka was mired in its worst economic crisis in modern history, triggered by a severe foreign currency crunch that saw essential items run out and citizens queue for fuel for days. It also suspended its repayment of foreign debt last year.



India provided critical financial and humanitarian assistance worth over $4 billion to its neighbor, including food, medicine and fuel, aimed at injecting much-needed stability as its bankrupt neighbor battled outstanding total debt of over $83 billion, of which $41.5 billion was foreign.



It was also the first creditor to extend a letter of support towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring efforts that helped kickstart support from the IMF, which approved a $3 billion bailout package in March.



The visit is "a clear signal that India's support over the last year is appreciated," said Constantino Xavier, a fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress.



It shows that India "will be the most important partner for Sri Lanka to reset its economy, its bureaucracy, its decision making systems for future economic partnerships," he added. "This visit marks, in that sense, a new chapter."



Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean has long attracted attention from regional rivals India and China. For years, free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments from Beijing helped it gain an upper hand against New Delhi in the quest for influence.



But the economic collapse gave New Delhi an opportunity to swing the pendulum back in its favor, especially as China delayed its support for debt restructuring, experts say. China owns about 10% of Sri Lanka's foreign debt.



Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka agreed Friday to consider building a land link between them, they said during President Ranil Wickremesinghe's first visit to the regional powerhouse, as Chinese influence grows on his island.



Establishing "land connectivity" across the Palk Strait, which in places is only around 25 kilometres (15 miles) wide, would give India access to the key ports of Trincomalee and Colombo and strengthen a "millennia-old relationship", the neighbours said in a strategic document.



Feasibility studies on a land bridge and a petroleum pipeline will be carried out, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after their talks.



Wickremesinghe's two-day visit came a year after he became president following the toppling of his predecessor during an unprecedented economic crisis.



As Sri Lanka saw daily street protests over shortages of food, fuel and medicines, India poured in nearly $4 billion in aid, despite Colombo defaulting on its $46 billion in foreign debt.



"Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis," Modi said.



In the discussions, New Delhi also raised concerns about the "Chinese presence" in Sri Lanka, said India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.



India considers Sri Lanka part of its backyard and officials have been alarmed by Beijing's activities on the island and in the wider region.



China is Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral creditor and a Chinese firm acquired a 99-year lease on the southern port of Hambantota after Colombo was unable to repay a huge loan from Beijing to build it. �AP, AFP



NEW DELHI, July 21: Sri Lanka and India signed a series of energy, development and trade agreements on Friday, signaling growing economic ties between the neighboring countries.Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi a day earlier for the official visit, his first since taking up the top job last year after an economic meltdown forced his predecessor to flee.On Friday, he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders unveiled agreements on technology, renewable energy and greater connectivity designed to deepen bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka."My visit to India has provided an opportunity to review our bilateral relationship, leverage the strength of geographical and civilizational links, reinforced trust and confidence for our future prosperity in the modern world," Wickremesinghe said.Modi said the two leaders adopted a vision to boost their economic cooperation, including strengthening martime, air and energy connectivity between their citizens and accelerating mutual cooperation in tourism, trade and higher education."The past one year has been full of challenges for the people of Sri Lanka. Being a close friend, as always, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka," Modi said in his remarks.Relations between the two countries surged last year when Sri Lanka was mired in its worst economic crisis in modern history, triggered by a severe foreign currency crunch that saw essential items run out and citizens queue for fuel for days. It also suspended its repayment of foreign debt last year.India provided critical financial and humanitarian assistance worth over $4 billion to its neighbor, including food, medicine and fuel, aimed at injecting much-needed stability as its bankrupt neighbor battled outstanding total debt of over $83 billion, of which $41.5 billion was foreign.It was also the first creditor to extend a letter of support towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring efforts that helped kickstart support from the IMF, which approved a $3 billion bailout package in March.The visit is "a clear signal that India's support over the last year is appreciated," said Constantino Xavier, a fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress.It shows that India "will be the most important partner for Sri Lanka to reset its economy, its bureaucracy, its decision making systems for future economic partnerships," he added. "This visit marks, in that sense, a new chapter."Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean has long attracted attention from regional rivals India and China. For years, free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments from Beijing helped it gain an upper hand against New Delhi in the quest for influence.But the economic collapse gave New Delhi an opportunity to swing the pendulum back in its favor, especially as China delayed its support for debt restructuring, experts say. China owns about 10% of Sri Lanka's foreign debt.Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka agreed Friday to consider building a land link between them, they said during President Ranil Wickremesinghe's first visit to the regional powerhouse, as Chinese influence grows on his island.Establishing "land connectivity" across the Palk Strait, which in places is only around 25 kilometres (15 miles) wide, would give India access to the key ports of Trincomalee and Colombo and strengthen a "millennia-old relationship", the neighbours said in a strategic document.Feasibility studies on a land bridge and a petroleum pipeline will be carried out, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after their talks.Wickremesinghe's two-day visit came a year after he became president following the toppling of his predecessor during an unprecedented economic crisis.As Sri Lanka saw daily street protests over shortages of food, fuel and medicines, India poured in nearly $4 billion in aid, despite Colombo defaulting on its $46 billion in foreign debt."Sri Lanka faced many challenges last year but like a close friend we stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in the time of crisis," Modi said.In the discussions, New Delhi also raised concerns about the "Chinese presence" in Sri Lanka, said India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.India considers Sri Lanka part of its backyard and officials have been alarmed by Beijing's activities on the island and in the wider region.China is Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral creditor and a Chinese firm acquired a 99-year lease on the southern port of Hambantota after Colombo was unable to repay a huge loan from Beijing to build it. �AP, AFP