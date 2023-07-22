Video
ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

India through final beating Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Emerging Team on Friday conceded a massive 52-run defeat against their Indian counterparts in the low scoring affair at P Sara Oval, Colombo. India thereby, reached the final of the event slated for July 23.

Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat first. Men in blues started losing wicket from the early as Sai Sudharsan (21), Abhishek Sharma (34) and Nikin Jose (17) departed cheaply.

India top order failed to build a partnership in top and middle order as skipper Yash Dhull had been watching the fall of wickets at regular interval from the other end. Nishant Sindhu departed on five, Riyan Parag on 12, Dhruv Jurel on one and Harshit Rana on nine runs.

Dhull's 66-run captain's knock off 85 balls helped India to post a fighting total alongside couple of cameos from Manav Suthar (21 off 24) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (15 off 12). India thereby, were able to post 211 runs on the board before being bowled out.

Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib shared two wickets each while Ripon Mondol, Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar took one wicket respectively.

Chasing 212-run target, Bangladesh got brilliant start from their openers Naim Shaikh and Tanid Tamim. They remained undivided to score 70 runs till Naim's dismissal on 38 off 40 while Tamim returned to the dugout scoring 51 off 56 balls. It was the 3rd fifty of Tamim in the four innings he played in this event.

Bangladesh middle order continued their sorry figures to bring pressure on them and none of the rest better showed responsibility as Bangladesh lost winning match in a big margin. Quick falls of Zakir Hasan (5), skipper Saif Hassan (22), Soumya Sarkar (5), Akbar Ali (2) and Sheikh Mahedi (12) sent Bangladesh to the back foot. Mahmudul Hsan Joy threw his wicket scoring 20 runs.

Nishant Sindhu hauled five wickets for 20 runs while Manav Suthar took three. Abhishek and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya picked one wicket each.


