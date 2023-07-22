Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Final phase of Inter-district volleyball begins today

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The final phase of Inter-district Volleyball competition (19th Men's) begins from today (Saturday) in the city's national volleyball stadium.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor and Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's (BVF) president Atiqul Islam is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 5 pm.

BVF's vice president of the federation and chairman of Minister Group MA Razzak Khan and another vice president will present there as special guests in the opening ceremony.  

Federation's general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku will
preside over the opening ceremony.

Fourteen district teams, split into four groups, will take part in the meet, organized by BVF.

Earlier, fourteen district teams from sixty four districts across the country have qualified for the final round after the conclusion of zonal phase.

The participating district teams:
Group A - Panchagarh, Dhaka, Cumilla and Bogura districts.
Group B - Chattogram Barisal and Gazipur districts.
Group C - Dinajpur, Tangail, Patuakhali and Narail districts.
Group D - Kushtia, Rajshahi and Kishorganj districts.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brook, Stokes add to Australia's agony in fourth Test
India through final beating Bangladesh
Final phase of Inter-district volleyball begins today
Bumrah on road to full recovery
Kohli puts India on top on first day of second West Indies Test
Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion
Messi set for Miami debut but maybe off the bench
Putellas cameo as Spain cruise in ominous World Cup display


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft