Final phase of Inter-district volleyball begins today

The final phase of Inter-district Volleyball competition (19th Men's) begins from today (Saturday) in the city's national volleyball stadium.Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor and Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's (BVF) president Atiqul Islam is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest at 5 pm.BVF's vice president of the federation and chairman of Minister Group MA Razzak Khan and another vice president will present there as special guests in the opening ceremony.Federation's general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku willpreside over the opening ceremony.Fourteen district teams, split into four groups, will take part in the meet, organized by BVF.Earlier, fourteen district teams from sixty four districts across the country have qualified for the final round after the conclusion of zonal phase.The participating district teams:Group A - Panchagarh, Dhaka, Cumilla and Bogura districts.Group B - Chattogram Barisal and Gazipur districts.Group C - Dinajpur, Tangail, Patuakhali and Narail districts.Group D - Kushtia, Rajshahi and Kishorganj districts. �BSS