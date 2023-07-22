Video
Bumrah on road to full recovery

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

NEW DELHI, JULY 21: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, recuperating from a back injury, is bowling with full intensity in the nets, India's cricket board said Friday, boosting his chances of playing in the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah, 29, has been out of action since September and had surgery in New Zealand in March.

Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, another fast bowler who is  recovering from a stress fracture, are "both bowling at full intensity", the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

"The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets," it said in a press release.

The duo will now play some practice games where they will be assessed by BCCI experts.

Known for his ability to bowl toe-crushing full-length deliveries, Bumrah has claimed 319 wickets across all three international formats.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who had knee ligament surgery after surviving a car crash last December, is also making "significant progress".

Pant has "commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets", the BCCI release said.

"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running."

Injured batsmen K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have also resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills.

India, who are currently on a tour of the West Indies, have a packed international calendar ahead.

They are slated to play a three-match T20I series in Ireland from August 18 to 23.

India will next be seen in action at the Asia Cup, to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.  These will be their last assignments before India host the marquee ODI World Cup from October 5.    �AFP


