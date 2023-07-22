Video
Germany missing key pair for Women's World Cup opener

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

WYONG, JULY 21: Germany are set to start their Women's World Cup campaign on Monday without key players Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf through injury, as they chase a third title.

The 2003 and 2007 champions open their World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, against Morocco in Melbourne.
Germany also face Colombia and South Korea in Group H.
Hegering is the cornerstone of the German defence but is struggling with an ankle injury, while midfield dynamo Oberdorf has a thigh strain.

"It looks like we won't be able to rely on either of them in the first match," said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Hegering and Oberdorf, who both play for Champions League finalists Wolfsburg, were key members of the Germany team beaten by England in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.    �AFP


