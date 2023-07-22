Former power China aim to kick-start new era at WC







China were an early powerhouse at the showpiece event, finishing fourth in 1995 and then runners-up to the United States in 1999.



But they've failed to get past the quarter-finals since, and were knocked out in the round of 16 at the 2019 event in France.

Overtaken by several European nations, China's status as a women's football heavyweight diminished, but a surprise triumph at last year's Asian Cup ended a 16-year title drought.



Qingxia, China's first woman head coach, hoped the momentum would reignite their status as a world force.



"I want this to be a fresh start for this generation," she told reporters ahead of China's opener on Saturday.



"I hope we can give our best performance in this tournament. Everything has a start, I think.



"I think in the past, (our) players played under a lot of pressure (at World Cups).



"We need to enjoy the game of football and our teammates."



The Steel Roses face the tough task emerging from Group D headlined by title contenders England, seemingly raising the stakes for the match between 13th ranked Denmark and 14th China.



"This game will be very significant," Qingxia said. "(But) we will play each game at a time to get the results and experience we need." �AFP



PERTH, JULY 21: Coach Shui Qingxia said Friday she hoped the Women's World Cup will help usher a new dawn for China, starting with a "very significant" opening match against Denmark in Perth.China were an early powerhouse at the showpiece event, finishing fourth in 1995 and then runners-up to the United States in 1999.But they've failed to get past the quarter-finals since, and were knocked out in the round of 16 at the 2019 event in France.Overtaken by several European nations, China's status as a women's football heavyweight diminished, but a surprise triumph at last year's Asian Cup ended a 16-year title drought.Qingxia, China's first woman head coach, hoped the momentum would reignite their status as a world force."I want this to be a fresh start for this generation," she told reporters ahead of China's opener on Saturday."I hope we can give our best performance in this tournament. Everything has a start, I think."I think in the past, (our) players played under a lot of pressure (at World Cups)."We need to enjoy the game of football and our teammates."The Steel Roses face the tough task emerging from Group D headlined by title contenders England, seemingly raising the stakes for the match between 13th ranked Denmark and 14th China."This game will be very significant," Qingxia said. "(But) we will play each game at a time to get the results and experience we need." �AFP