

Monkey Business!



A rich businessman got attracted to this island sniffing profit by the prospect of building a circus there. A group of monkeys, elephants, horses and so on, were forced into incarceration and trained to entertain people. In contrast, they couldn't voice their opinion and protest for their own rights because they were born so. They could never expect any sort of empathy from the alpha-omega and thus, unwillingly accepted what was in their fate.



However, one of the monkeys could be counted out of the crowd because to everyone's surprise he stayed happy with whatever he had gotten, ranging from the tasteless food to the horribly torturing training.

In the following month, everything was set up in the circus and the cruel, unjust owner was longing for the first show to be commenced. Eventually, the day of misfortune knocked their doors, bringing millennia of audiences each month. Only they knew how entertaining it may be watching the animals in pain.



Amid all problems, the first show turned to be a success but the circus owner seemed to credit only one stunt person, the all-time-jolly monkey. The monkey performed so well that even the mistakes made by all the other animals were unseen. So the monkey was treated with special care, while others were jealous that they were not. A very young girl, who was unable to understand their hidden misery, loved the monkey, fed all the animals' fresh fruits and promised the owner to never miss a show in his circus. Months passed by but the monkey still held a great position in the circus, being no less than a human which brought up a trust in the circus owner's heart on it. So he gave it the responsibility to train the other animals who wouldn't work hard and the other trainers would be there to help. With this note, the circus owner left on a long vacation. This was the fair chance the canny monkey was looking for.



In the trainer's absence, the monkey explained all the caged animals that through all these months, there had been a solid plan roaming all around his mind and then was the time for its execution. Its hidden intention was helping all his friends out of the circus. That's why it had worked so hard for winning the stubborn owner's trust. All the animals present were impressed by his words and agreed to be by his side. It would free them from the cage and together they would beat up the trainers and tie them up with rope. Finally, they could be free as a bird but after completing a very significant, work- burning the whole circus so that no other animals one are tortured in such a way ever again and only a loss so great will teach the rich man a lesson to never repeat this mistake.



Although almost everything went as planned, the monkey suddenly recalled the young, sweet girl's birthday was that day and they needed to do one last performance for her with whom they had built the best memories in this circus. The monkey hugged her for the last time. After the performance they burnt the circus into flames. When the owner came to know all these, he understood it was the heavy payment for his wrong deeds. This proved the sayings that we should always use our power properly no matter what and also that money is not everything that we can earn in our life, good deeds are also a great earning.

The writer is a student of class-9, BACHA English Medium School, Farmgate Dhaka



The gorgeous Morgan Island in South Carolina is strictly occupied by animals, certainly monkeys in enormous quantities and of various species. They hold the beauty of nature in grip but they have grown to be so innocent that the gloomy, archness of mind can trap them in the illusion without them knowing how, when or where? With a gush of wind when time flew, brought a burden named misfortune that the jolly neighbourhood couldn't bear to carry, as the alpha animals came to the scene- humans! Would time ever care to show empathy to them?A rich businessman got attracted to this island sniffing profit by the prospect of building a circus there. A group of monkeys, elephants, horses and so on, were forced into incarceration and trained to entertain people. In contrast, they couldn't voice their opinion and protest for their own rights because they were born so. They could never expect any sort of empathy from the alpha-omega and thus, unwillingly accepted what was in their fate.However, one of the monkeys could be counted out of the crowd because to everyone's surprise he stayed happy with whatever he had gotten, ranging from the tasteless food to the horribly torturing training.In the following month, everything was set up in the circus and the cruel, unjust owner was longing for the first show to be commenced. Eventually, the day of misfortune knocked their doors, bringing millennia of audiences each month. Only they knew how entertaining it may be watching the animals in pain.Amid all problems, the first show turned to be a success but the circus owner seemed to credit only one stunt person, the all-time-jolly monkey. The monkey performed so well that even the mistakes made by all the other animals were unseen. So the monkey was treated with special care, while others were jealous that they were not. A very young girl, who was unable to understand their hidden misery, loved the monkey, fed all the animals' fresh fruits and promised the owner to never miss a show in his circus. Months passed by but the monkey still held a great position in the circus, being no less than a human which brought up a trust in the circus owner's heart on it. So he gave it the responsibility to train the other animals who wouldn't work hard and the other trainers would be there to help. With this note, the circus owner left on a long vacation. This was the fair chance the canny monkey was looking for.In the trainer's absence, the monkey explained all the caged animals that through all these months, there had been a solid plan roaming all around his mind and then was the time for its execution. Its hidden intention was helping all his friends out of the circus. That's why it had worked so hard for winning the stubborn owner's trust. All the animals present were impressed by his words and agreed to be by his side. It would free them from the cage and together they would beat up the trainers and tie them up with rope. Finally, they could be free as a bird but after completing a very significant, work- burning the whole circus so that no other animals one are tortured in such a way ever again and only a loss so great will teach the rich man a lesson to never repeat this mistake.Although almost everything went as planned, the monkey suddenly recalled the young, sweet girl's birthday was that day and they needed to do one last performance for her with whom they had built the best memories in this circus. The monkey hugged her for the last time. After the performance they burnt the circus into flames. When the owner came to know all these, he understood it was the heavy payment for his wrong deeds. This proved the sayings that we should always use our power properly no matter what and also that money is not everything that we can earn in our life, good deeds are also a great earning.The writer is a student of class-9, BACHA English Medium School, Farmgate Dhaka