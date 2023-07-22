Two poems by Dihaan Khan





My mind works in strange ways,

The cogs turning endlessly, repeating time over itself,

Linking screws in a ceaseless attempt,

To fuse together the past and present,

Only to be glued together again

By the tears of countless entities

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't delusional

I'm losing my mind

To hate what millions have,

Is my 9-to-5 job, I'm overworked

And overwhelmed with the beef I cause

Between my conscience and my impulses,

Ranting on forever, an eternal Karen

But then who is the manager, and who the worker?

All fused together by the past and the present

And perhaps the future plays a part too,

Melting on my tongue like a bitter pill

All I know is that I know nothing,

I am nothing,

Nothing in the rotation of the Great Perhaps.



Raindrops

Raindrops glistening on the dark surface of night-glazed glass,

Like the ceaseless tears of Seraphims,

Sufferings not for one, not for two, but for mass

Pain not to be glimpsed, but to be felt,

Understood, related to, not plastered upon

Brick walls of misery, considered blows below the belt.

For what is your pain for?

If not to be seized at once,

And wrung out in a heavenly outpour,

While humans below, witness it, and smiling,

Consider it the loss of entities above



IntrusivesMy mind works in strange ways,The cogs turning endlessly, repeating time over itself,Linking screws in a ceaseless attempt,To fuse together the past and present,Memories melting together, shattering to shreds,Only to be glued together againBy the tears of countless entitiesI'd be lying if I said I wasn't delusionalI'm losing my mindTo hate what millions have,Is my 9-to-5 job, I'm overworkedAnd overwhelmed with the beef I causeBetween my conscience and my impulses,Ranting on forever, an eternal KarenBut then who is the manager, and who the worker?All fused together by the past and the presentAnd perhaps the future plays a part too,Melting on my tongue like a bitter pillAll I know is that I know nothing,I am nothing,Nothing in the rotation of the Great Perhaps.RaindropsRaindrops glistening on the dark surface of night-glazed glass,Like the ceaseless tears of Seraphims,Sufferings not for one, not for two, but for massPain not to be glimpsed, but to be felt,Understood, related to, not plastered uponBrick walls of misery, considered blows below the belt.For what is your pain for?If not to be seized at once,And wrung out in a heavenly outpour,While humans below, witness it, and smiling,Consider it the loss of entities above