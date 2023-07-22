Video
Home Literature

Two poems by Dihaan Khan

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Intrusives
My mind works in strange ways,
The cogs turning endlessly, repeating time over itself,
Linking screws in a ceaseless attempt,
To fuse together the past and present,
Memories melting together, shattering to shreds,
Only to be glued together again
By the tears of countless entities
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't delusional
I'm losing my mind
To hate what millions have,
Is my 9-to-5 job, I'm overworked
And overwhelmed with the beef I cause
Between my conscience and my impulses,
Ranting on forever, an eternal Karen
But then who is the manager, and who the worker?
All fused together by the past and the present
And perhaps the future plays a part too,
Melting on my tongue like a bitter pill
All I know is that I know nothing,
I am nothing,
Nothing in the rotation of the Great Perhaps.

Raindrops
Raindrops glistening on the dark surface of night-glazed glass,
Like the ceaseless tears of Seraphims,
Sufferings not for one, not for two, but for mass
Pain not to be glimpsed, but to be felt,
Understood, related to, not plastered upon
Brick walls of misery, considered blows below the belt.
For what is your pain for?
If not to be seized at once,
And wrung out in a heavenly outpour,
While humans below, witness it, and smiling,
Consider it the loss of entities above


