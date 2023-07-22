



While going, I concentrate on every moment

Of the changed currents,

Why does an invisible gravity pull the path so close?



From the proximity of the large eruption -

I loiter about back and forth.

After that, walking and walking on foot,

And being tired of running away and with a fiery sunshine,

I stop my journey.



No, it's not the end; it's not the end of the journey

This is just the beginning of the story -

Occasionally, that fades into a fog

Unexpected! Now and then

It smiles satirically.



The unspoken words remain intact in the end.

Somehow, the synthesis of the language waits,

For a long time - for the next spring.



The poet is a banker, essayist and literary critic



Far, far going farther every day; andWhile going, I concentrate on every momentOf the changed currents,Why does an invisible gravity pull the path so close?Turning around endlessly; andFrom the proximity of the large eruption -I loiter about back and forth.After that, walking and walking on foot,And being tired of running away and with a fiery sunshine,I stop my journey.No, it's not the end; it's not the end of the journeyThis is just the beginning of the story -Occasionally, that fades into a fogUnexpected! Now and thenIt smiles satirically.The unspoken words remain intact in the end.Somehow, the synthesis of the language waits,For a long time - for the next spring.The poet is a banker, essayist and literary critic