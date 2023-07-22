|
Gravity
|
Far, far going farther every day; and
While going, I concentrate on every moment
Of the changed currents,
Why does an invisible gravity pull the path so close?
From the proximity of the large eruption -
I loiter about back and forth.
After that, walking and walking on foot,
And being tired of running away and with a fiery sunshine,
I stop my journey.
No, it's not the end; it's not the end of the journey
This is just the beginning of the story -
Occasionally, that fades into a fog
Unexpected! Now and then
It smiles satirically.
The unspoken words remain intact in the end.
Somehow, the synthesis of the language waits,
For a long time - for the next spring.
The poet is a banker, essayist and literary critic