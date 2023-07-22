Listen to your creative inner voice







Express yourself as your own

So that you be known by your voice;

The birds are recognized by their chirpings

I don't know, however,

The great poet Hafiz feels

The involvement of the nightingale's whistle in the beauty of the rose grove...

Like that, the dawn arrives in the sweet whistle of the Bengal's favorite robin...

In the cuckoo's songs the tingle of spring is felt.



Not all birds sings the same;

A bird calls far away-

It is known by its whistle and tune

The call of the peacock is different from all the sounds of the forest.



Learn to call as your own

Make yourself known through your creative voice;

Does the nightingale ever cuckoo or

Does the robin want to shout like the peacock?...

They spread fascination in their own tunes.



Every bird sings as their own,

flies and flap their wings...

They are as beautiful as their own;

None of them imitates others,

pretends or imitate the melody of others.



Stay as your own, make yourself known as your own,

So that everyone can recognize you in your individuality...

The cuckoo remains as itself in its own voice,

But it loses its own identity in peacock-tail.



