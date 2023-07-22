No Regrets





There will be no pain, grief or sorrow

I can confirm

There is no one to feel the pain of losing!



Wealth, money, expensive cars and more

No need for burning palaces, my son.

If you can, be a banyan tree, be a centennial banyan tree

It will benefit birds and humans

When you leave the world --

People will forget you soon

But, if the hundred-year-old banyan tree dies

For a long time people will ask to go that way

Here was an old banyan tree.



I'm no more, I'm nowhere

I am not anywhere in the world

I will be lost in eternity

No one will have any pain

No one needs to grieve.



When the cloudy sky of monsoon,

Calling with different sounds along with the rain

Mother used to be upset for me.

Thinking about that sometimes makes me sad,

No more regrets now.



