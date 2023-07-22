|
No Regrets
|
No one will be harmed if I disappear
There will be no pain, grief or sorrow
I can confirm
There is no one to feel the pain of losing!
Wealth, money, expensive cars and more
No need for burning palaces, my son.
If you can, be a banyan tree, be a centennial banyan tree
It will benefit birds and humans
When you leave the world --
People will forget you soon
But, if the hundred-year-old banyan tree dies
For a long time people will ask to go that way
Here was an old banyan tree.
I'm no more, I'm nowhere
I am not anywhere in the world
I will be lost in eternity
No one will have any pain
No one needs to grieve.
When the cloudy sky of monsoon,
Calling with different sounds along with the rain
Mother used to be upset for me.
Thinking about that sometimes makes me sad,
No more regrets now.