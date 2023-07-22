Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Intelligence over centuries

Reviewed by T S Subramanian

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 323
Vappala Balachandran

Intelligence over centuries

Intelligence over centuries

Vappala Balachandran does some plain-speaking on intelligence gathering and why incidents like Kargil and 26/11 could have been averted�

On October 2, 1986, India's entire top leadership, including Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, could have been eliminated by an armed man, perched on a tree, at Rajghat. In his book, Intelligence over Centuries, Vappala Balachandran, who had a long stint with India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), gives a ringside view of the entire gamut of intelligence gathering. On the 1986 incident, he does some plain-speaking on the failure of the police to act despite the fact that intelligence was made available.

"Pinpointed intelligence" from R&AW was passed on to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Delhi police and the Special Protection Group that an armed attack would take place on October 2, 1986, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, when Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and other VVIPs would be at Rajghat to pay homage. A terrorist, dressed as a gardener, would mount an armed attack, the intelligence said.

Failure to act
As it turned out, an assailant, perched on a tree at Rajghat, fired on the VVIPs after the prayers were over. But he was armed only with a muzzle loading gun, and that saved the day. The author claims the Delhi Police "had, in violation of standing instructions, pasted our secret alert on their staff notice board. No doubt, all of them [the security agencies] made searches of the periphery but the assailant had outwitted the security teams by climbing on a tree and hiding there for nearly 48 hours with his weapon!'

He conducts similar post mortems of the Kargil conflict of 1999, the 26/11 attack in Mumbai in 2008 and the Pulwama massacre in his fascinating book. The Kargil Review Committee had "primarily faulted R&AW for intelligence failure. The committee avoided the word 'failure' but said the intelligence was weak.'" Regarding the Mumbai attack by terrorists from Pakistan who came in a boat, Balachandran says, "there were as many as 16 clear intelligence pointers that the attack was coming. Both the Central and State Governments failed to convert these pointers into preventive action." Balachandran, who was Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, and had worked in the Maharashtra police for 17 years, was part of the two-member committee set up by the Maharashtra government to go into the police response of 26/11.

Balachandran also traces the genesis of R&AW, which completed 50 years on September 21, 2018. Its founder was R.N. Kao, who had a formidable reputation; and Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister (1968). "Official records on why a separate foreign intelligence agency was created have not been released," says Balachandran. "The still classified 'Henderson Brooks review' (December 1962) on our Chinese debacle could have been one of the reasons," he says.

From the art of gathering intelligence, its successes and failures, technical aids to intelligence gathering, the "romance" of "intelligence liaison" between countries, interesting historical developments, moles, floor crossers, to a book jointly authored by R&AW and Pakistan's ISI chiefs, the book offers insights, analysis and valuable background information.

The deeply-researched book should be a delight to anyone wanting to know more about India's intelligence gathering exercise. As Tim Willasey-Wilsey, Visiting Professor of War Studies at King's College, London, put it: Balachandran brings not only an academic rigour to the subject but also a spy's enquiring mind and a journalist's instinctive scepticism.
Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EVERY BRAIN NEEDS MUSIC
Intelligence over centuries
Review of anthologies Furies: Stories of the Wicked, Wild and Untamed and Margaret Atwood's Old Babes in the Wood
Enter Ghost
The Ukraine War: America and the Muslim World
Turning Over the Pebbles
Churchill and India: Manipulation or Betrayal?
Minding the Climate


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified, prudent officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft