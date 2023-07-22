

Homemade face packs for dry skin



The best face pack for dry skin is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to toss the discomforts of dry skin problems. Scroll through to get started right away.



A DIY face pack for dry skin adds required moisture to your skin and improves texture making way for a smooth, supple, and healthy-looking complexion.

So, grab your favourite natural ingredients and follow up these steps to make the best face pack for dry skin at home:



Banana face pack:

Bananas are enriched with skin-loving nutrients such as potassium and vitamins A & C. Vitamin A works great to repair dry skin and smoothen out the texture. It also helps boost collagen production and keep your skin satiated for hydration.



What you need--Banana, Honey, Yoghurt

How to apply

v Mesh 1 banana into a small bowl.

v Add 1 tbsp of honey and � tbsp of yoghurt into it.

v Mix it well to form a smooth face pack.

v Apply the face pack evenly to your face and allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

v Rinse off with cool water and pat dry your face.

v How Often You Should Use This Face Pack for Dry Skin

v Apply this face 1-2 times a week to get rid of skin dryness due to seasonal or geographical changes.



Rice flour face pack

Mixing rice flour with rose water is the best natural face pack for dry skin. Rice flour contains excellent skin-lightening and cell-regenerative properties to cure skin dryness while improving natural complexion.



The presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents fights the harmful effects of UV rays and heals flakiness & itching.



What You Need--Rice flour and rose water

How to apply

v Take 1 tbsp each of rice flour and rose water into a small bowl.

v Mix it well to form a fine paste.

v Use a face pack brush for smooth application of the pack on the face.

v Allow it to dry for 12-15 minutes.

v Use some water and go about in small rounded motions to remove the face pack.

v Rinse off thoroughly with water and dry your face.

v How Often You Should Use This Face Pack for Dry Skin

v This face pack is effective to apply once a week to cure dry skin and uneven skin tone.



