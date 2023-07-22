Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Beauty Tips

Homemade face packs for dry skin

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Womens Own Desk

Homemade face packs for dry skin

Homemade face packs for dry skin

If your skin mostly feels dry and cracky, it's time to indulge yourself in some DIY homemade face packs for dry skin.

The best face pack for dry skin is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to toss the discomforts of dry skin problems. Scroll through to get started right away.

A DIY face pack for dry skin adds required moisture to your skin and improves texture making way for a smooth, supple, and healthy-looking complexion.

So, grab your favourite natural ingredients and follow up these steps to make the best face pack for dry skin at home:

Banana face pack:  
Bananas are enriched with skin-loving nutrients such as potassium and vitamins A & C. Vitamin A works great to repair dry skin and smoothen out the texture. It also helps boost collagen production and keep your skin satiated for hydration.

What you need--Banana, Honey, Yoghurt
How to apply
v    Mesh 1 banana into a small bowl.
v    Add 1 tbsp of honey and � tbsp of yoghurt into it.
v    Mix it well to form a smooth face pack.
v    Apply the face pack evenly to your face and allow it to sit for 15 minutes.
v    Rinse off with cool water and pat dry your face.
v    How Often You Should Use This Face Pack for Dry Skin
v    Apply this face 1-2 times a week to get rid of skin dryness due to seasonal or geographical changes.

Rice flour face pack
Mixing rice flour with rose water is the best natural face pack for dry skin. Rice flour contains excellent skin-lightening and cell-regenerative properties to cure skin dryness while improving natural complexion.

The presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents fights the harmful effects of UV rays and heals flakiness & itching.
 
What You Need--Rice flour and rose water
How to apply
v    Take 1 tbsp each of rice flour and rose water into a small bowl.
v    Mix it well to form a fine paste.
v    Use a face pack brush for smooth application of the pack on the face.
v    Allow it to dry for 12-15 minutes.
v    Use some water and go about in small rounded motions to remove the face pack.
v    Rinse off thoroughly with water and dry your face.
v    How Often You Should Use This Face Pack for Dry Skin
v    This face pack is effective to apply once a week to cure dry skin and uneven skin tone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Silent Warriors: The unyielding strength of single mothers in Bangladesh
Homemade face packs for dry skin
What is a relationship ‘boundary’? And where do I stop with my partner?
Afghan women protest against beauty parlour ban
Common harassment women facing in society
Unlocking radiant skin with this summer skincare secret
Placenta Previa: Symptoms, Causes & Treatments
Australia names first woman to lead central bank


Latest News
Stage collapses before formal start of BNP’s rally
Bangladesh encourages enhancing share of renewable energy in fuel-mix: Nasrul
Qualified, prudent officers deserve promotion in army: PM
Jhalakathi bus accident death toll rises to 17, probe body formed
BNP can do nothing against AL govt: Quader
'Time to declare a public health emergency has not yet come'
US for expanding trade ties with Bangladesh: Congressman
Beauty salon ban in Afghanistan a blow to women's financial freedom
Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi woman to score ODI century
BNP's liaison committee to hold emergency meeting
Most Read News
Another accused remanded in case over attack on Hero Alam
Report in former BCL leader Rubel murder case Sept 11
Bangladeshi shot dead in US state Missouri
Women set accused man's house on fire over Indian sex assault case
Muhith conveyed OIC's condemnation on Quran burning to Guterres
PM for ending Ukraine war, building resilience against future shocks
Two brothers die in Cumilla road mishap
BNP hatching plot to foil polls: Quader
BNP to hold youth rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday
Ex-Chhatra League leader hacked dead in city
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft