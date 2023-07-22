

Protect yourself and your family from Dengue Fever

Dengue fever is caused by a virus and is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.



Signs and symptoms of dengue usually appear 4-7 days after bitten by an infected mosquito and may include the following:

v High fever

v Joint pain

v Muscle and bone pain

v Skin rash

v Pain behind the eyes

v Vomiting

v Swollen glands

v Mild bleeding



Prevention:

Unfortunately, there is no specific treatment or vaccine for dengue yet, but taking precautionary measures can help you and your loved ones avoid getting dengue. With no effective medications available to treat dengue, taking steps to prevent dengue is the most crucial at this point, and prevention means avoiding mosquito bites.



v Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin - do not apply it on wounds, cuts or irritated skin.



v Wear protective clothing, such as, long sleeved shirts, pants and socks to avoid mosquito bites.



v Always use a mosquito net while sleeping - nets treated with insecticide are more effective as it will repel insects from entering it.



v Empty and clean containers, flower vases, animal dishes regularly to reduce mosquito habitat. These items can form good breeding places for mosquitoes, putting you at an increased risk of dengue fever or malaria. Also, make sure that empty flower pots are covered or turned upside down.



v Seal openings in windows and doors, ensuring that mosquitoes and other insects don't get in to your house through the ventilation



v If possible, stay in air-conditioned or well-screened housing.



It is said that planting basil or 'tulsi' near your doors and windows can help keep mosquitoes at bay. Also, lighting camphor in a room with all doors and windows closed and leaving it for about 20-30 minutes can keep mosquitos outside your house.



If someone in your house is suffering from dengue, take extra precautions to prevent mosquitoes from biting the patient and going on to bite others in the household.



Since dengue is a preventable disease, taking necessary measures to keep yourself and your family safer is the important step.



Home Remedies to treat Dengue Fever:

Using natural remedy for health problem instead of drugs is the best thing to do. Natural remedies are medicinal products where the active ingredient is of natural origin.



Water: This may seem like common sense, but due to the excessive sweating, bodily exertion, and the internal toll that dengue fever takes on the body, extreme dehydration is common. Drink as much as water possible to keep the body hydrated. It will bring down the temperature and ease the symptoms of dengue fever like headache, muscle cramps etc. Water will also help to flush the body and eliminate excess toxins that can complicate the viral impact of the pathogen.



Papaya Leaves: Papaya is widely known as being a natural cure for dengue fever. Papaya helps in reducing the symptoms of fever like body ache, nausea and getting tired easily. The complex mix of nutrients and organic compounds in papaya can cause a rise in your platelet count, the high levels of vitamin C help stimulate the immune system and eliminate the toxins in the blood. Papaya leaves can be crushed and then strained with a cloth to drink the pure juice.



Barley Grass: This natural ingredient has the ability to increase the blood platelet count of the body by stimulating the production of more blood cells. One can drink barley tea or eat barley grass for rapidly increasing the blood platelet count.



Goldenseal: Goldenseal has the ability to clear up the symptoms of dengue fever very quickly and eliminate the virus from the body. Goldenseal is a herb whose dried root is used to make medicine. It has the ability to clear up the symptoms of dengue fever very quickly and eliminate the virus from the body. You can either use it by crushing, chewing or by juicing it.



Goldenseal has a natural antiviral capacity which can essentially cure dengue fever in a few days.



Tulsi Leaves or Black Pepper: Tulsi leaves are another great option for dengue fever treatment. Consume a drink made by boiling tulsi leaves and adding about 2 grams of black pepper to it. Drinking boiled tulsi water can help prevent the outbreak of dengue. This drink helps in building your immunity and acts as an anti bacterial element.



Neem Leaves: Neem leaves are commonly used to cure a variety of ailments and dengue fever is one among them. Steeping neem leaves and then drink the subsequent brew has been shown to increase blood platelet count and white blood cell count, the dangerous side effects of the virus and also helps subside the fever. Properly brewed neem leaves can improve the immune system and return your strength much faster.



Orange Juice: The rich mixture of antioxidants and vitamins found in orange juice make it ideal for treating the secondary symptoms of dengue fever and eliminating the virus. Orange juice helps to promote antibodies of the immune system, increase urination and release of toxins.



