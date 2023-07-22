

Mix Vegetables with Shrimp

v Pointed gourd- 50 gms

v Yardlong bean - 50 gms

v Potato- 50 gms

v Sweetbitter gourd - 50 gms

v Chilli powder- 1.5 tsp

v Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

v Green chillies - 3/4 piece

v Chopped onion- 1/4 cup

v Garlic - 1 tbsp

v Oil- 1 tbsp

v Salt - to taste

v Coriander leaves - 1 tbsp



Mix Vegetables with Shrimp

First of all, Add oil in a pan. When the oil is heated add garlic and onion and add the prawns after stirring a little. After that, all the vegetables, powdered spices, green chilli , salt should be grinded a little and covered with sufficient amount of water to cook the vegetables on medium flame. When the vegetables are cooked, taken down with coriander leaves.



Ingredients:v Pointed gourd- 50 gmsv Yardlong bean - 50 gmsv Potato- 50 gmsv Sweetbitter gourd - 50 gmsv Shrimp - 100 gmsv Chilli powder- 1.5 tspv Turmeric powder - 1 tspv Green chillies - 3/4 piecev Chopped onion- 1/4 cupv Garlic - 1 tbspv Oil- 1 tbspv Salt - to tastev Coriander leaves - 1 tbspMethod:First of all, Add oil in a pan. When the oil is heated add garlic and onion and add the prawns after stirring a little. After that, all the vegetables, powdered spices, green chilli , salt should be grinded a little and covered with sufficient amount of water to cook the vegetables on medium flame. When the vegetables are cooked, taken down with coriander leaves.