Saturday, 22 July, 2023, 4:00 PM
Home Life & Style

Mix Vegetables with Shrimp

Published : Saturday, 22 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 307
Omam Raihan

Ingredients:
v    Pointed gourd- 50 gms
v    Yardlong bean - 50 gms
v    Potato- 50 gms
v    Sweetbitter gourd - 50 gms
v     Shrimp - 100 gms
v    Chilli powder- 1.5 tsp
v    Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
v    Green chillies - 3/4 piece
v    Chopped onion- 1/4 cup
v    Garlic - 1 tbsp
v    Oil- 1 tbsp
v    Salt - to taste
v    Coriander leaves - 1 tbsp

Method:
First of all, Add oil in a pan. When the oil is heated add garlic and onion and add the prawns after stirring a little.  After that, all the vegetables, powdered spices, green chilli , salt should be grinded a little and covered with sufficient amount of water to cook the vegetables on medium flame. When the vegetables are cooked, taken down with coriander leaves.


