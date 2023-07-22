|
Mix Vegetables with Shrimp
|
Ingredients:
v Pointed gourd- 50 gms
v Yardlong bean - 50 gms
v Potato- 50 gms
v Sweetbitter gourd - 50 gms
v Chilli powder- 1.5 tsp
v Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
v Green chillies - 3/4 piece
v Chopped onion- 1/4 cup
v Garlic - 1 tbsp
v Oil- 1 tbsp
v Salt - to taste
v Coriander leaves - 1 tbsp
Method:
First of all, Add oil in a pan. When the oil is heated add garlic and onion and add the prawns after stirring a little. After that, all the vegetables, powdered spices, green chilli , salt should be grinded a little and covered with sufficient amount of water to cook the vegetables on medium flame. When the vegetables are cooked, taken down with coriander leaves.