

Shrimp-Vegetable Broth

v Sweet bitter gourd - 200 gms

v Shrimp - 50 gms

v Chilli powder- 2 tsp

v Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

v Oil - 1 tbsp

v Chopped onion- 1/4 cup

v Coriander - to taste

v Salt - to taste



Method:

First add oil in a pan, when the oil is hot, add chopped onions, if it becomes soft, add a little water, add powdered spices, Sweet bitter gourd, shrimps and salt to taste and grind it well. Once it is grated, it should be covered with enough water and cooked on medium heat for 20-25 minutes and Taken down with coriander leaves.



Ingredients:v Sweet bitter gourd - 200 gmsv Shrimp - 50 gmsv Chilli powder- 2 tspv Turmeric powder - 1 tspv Coriander powder - 1/2 tspv Oil - 1 tbspv Chopped onion- 1/4 cupv Coriander - to tastev Salt - to tasteMethod:First add oil in a pan, when the oil is hot, add chopped onions, if it becomes soft, add a little water, add powdered spices, Sweet bitter gourd, shrimps and salt to taste and grind it well. Once it is grated, it should be covered with enough water and cooked on medium heat for 20-25 minutes and Taken down with coriander leaves.