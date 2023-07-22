Video
Shrimp-Vegetable Broth

Shrimp-Vegetable Broth

Ingredients:
v    Sweet bitter gourd - 200 gms
v    Shrimp - 50 gms
v    Chilli powder- 2 tsp
v    Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
v    Coriander powder - 1/2 tsp
v    Oil - 1 tbsp
v    Chopped onion- 1/4 cup
v    Coriander - to taste
v    Salt - to taste

Method:
First add oil in a pan, when the oil is hot, add chopped onions, if it becomes soft, add a little water, add powdered spices, Sweet bitter gourd, shrimps and salt to taste and grind it well.  Once it is grated, it should be covered with enough water and cooked on medium heat for 20-25 minutes and Taken down with coriander leaves.


