

Dhaka Regency amplify new experience, connectivity at Dhaka Regency Night



The programme started at 7:30 pm in the newly decorated Celebration Hall in the presence of 400+ distinguished Guests from corporate figures, social and business entrepreneurs, officials from the sector of airlines and financial institutions.



The highlight of the evening was the spectacular gala dinner, held in the newly upgraded luxurious ballroom "Celebration Hall" of Dhaka Regency. The lively atmosphere was further enhanced by captivating live musical performances by prominent singerensuring an unforgettable evening of entertainment and celebration.

"We are thrilled to unveiling the new look of Dhaka Regency and surprise its guests & Fans beyond their expectations..This event served as a platform for professionals to be connected and collaborated. We are proud to have facilitated meaningful interactions and provided an opportunity for the business community to come together"�.said Shahid Hamid FIH, Executive Director of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort in his welcome speech.



A raffle draw with exciting and exclusives gift hampers was another attraction of the corporate night. The programme was wrapped up with the taste of Dhaka Regency's mouthwatering buffet dinner and a hope to continue this celebration with more attractions in coming years.



