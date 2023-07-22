

Magical Italian extravaganza theme nights @ Radisson Blu Dhaka



This premium five-star property brings "Italian Extravaganza Theme Night" featuring an array of Italian specialties to pamper everyone' palates on their dinner tables.



This weekend dinner buffet begins from July 20 to be held on every Thursday and Friday till September 1 at its signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie, starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours.

Homemade Pasta, Pizza, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Bruschetta and much more mouth-watering items will remind you of Italian gastronomy.



The connoisseurs can indulge themselves in an array of classic pasta dishes, including succulent cured meats, artisanal cheeses, and salads finishing off with a decadent dessert station which is sure to tantalize the taste buds of everyone in a beautiful setting!



Diners can choose from the colourful salad station showcasing Italian Seafood Salad, Ratatouille Salad, Italian Pasta Salad and soups such as Italian Minestrone Soup, Italian Seafood Chowder and also select their own choices of sauces like Tomato, Bolognese, Alfredo, and Pesto Pasta with Fresh Mozzarella etc. The mesmerizing bread station will have Assorted Italian Bread, Focaccia, Italian Ciabatta Bread, etc.



