A meeting of Awami League (AL) Presidium, the highest policymaking body of the ruling party, will be held today.The meeting will be held at the party's Bangaban-dhu Avenue central office here at 10:30am, said a press release.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will chair the meeting. All concerned have been requested to attend the meeting in time.�BSS