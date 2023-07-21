Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Modi says India 'shamed' after video shows mob parading women naked

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

NEW DELHI, July 20: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country has been "shamed" by a video showing a mob parading two women naked in a northeastern state where ethnic violence has claimed at least 120 lives.

Speaking publically about the Manipur clashes for the first time since they erupted in May, Modi said his "heart is filled with pain and anger".

"The Manipur incident is shameful for any civilised society," Modi told reporters. "It has shamed the whole nation."

The video clip showed two women walking naked along a street and being jeered and harassed by a mob in the state, where the authorities have imposed an internet shutdown.

It was reportedly filmed in early May, but went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The violence in Manipur, prompted by a dispute over access to government jobs and other perks, has seen homes and churches torched, with tens of thousands of people fleeing to government-run camps.

The clashes between vigilante gangs from rival communities have pitted the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus and live in and around Imphal, against the mainly Christian Kuki in the surrounding hills.

The Kuki community had protested Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action.

This also stoked long-held fears among the Kuki that the Meitei might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for them and other tribal groups.

The Kuki women reportedly shown in the video told The Wire newsite that police were present at the time, and did not help them.

Manipur's state government, led by the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said it is investigating the filmed incident, with a suspect arrested on Thursday.

Opposition lawmakers in New Delhi have criticised Modi for silence over unrest in Manipur.

The European Parliament has called on the authorities to "promptly halt the ethnic and religious violence" that has left at least 120 people dead, 50,000 displaced and more than 1,700 houses destroyed.

The EU resolution said there were "concerns about politically motivated, divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism in the area".

D. Y. Chandrachud, chief justice of India's Supreme Court, said the abuse of the women seen in the video was "simply unacceptable".

Legal newsite Bar and Bench quoted Chandrachud as saying that if the government "does not act, we will".    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Not a mistake but a crime: HC to Cox's Bazar judge
Awami League Presidium meets today
Modi says India 'shamed' after video shows mob parading women naked
4 to die for war crimes in Pirojpur
Ex-MD of Sonali Bank, 7 others jailed in graft case
Dengue:  9 die, 1,755 hospitalised in 24hrs
7 killed in microbus, auto-rickshaw collision in Sylhet
2 ex-IMED officials suspended


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft