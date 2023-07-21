4 to die for war crimes in Pirojpur







The three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam announced the decision on Thursday.



The convicts are Abdul Mannan Howladar from Bhandaria, Ashrab Ali, Moharaj Howladar and Nurul Amin Howladar.

Three of them were present at the court during the verdict pronouncement, while Nurul Amin Howladar was on the run.



The convicts were accused of four counts of crimes, including rape and killings, aided by the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War.



The court handed the highest punishment to them after all allegations were proven.



Prosecutor Sahidur Rahman and Prosecutor Rezia Sultana Chaman represented the state, while lawyer Gazi MH Tamim was the defence counsel.

�bdnews24.com



