Dengue:  9 die, 1,755 hospitalised in 24hrs

Death toll since Jan stands at 155

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bangladesh has registered nine more deaths from dengue, taking the toll from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year to 155.

Of the deaths, 108 have been logged in the first 20 days of July. Dhaka hospitals counted 121 deaths since the start of the year, while hospitals outside Dhaka recorded 34.

Another 1,755 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country as of Thursday morning. The total tally of cases since the start of the year hit 27,547.

Of the new hospitalisations, 845 cases were in Dhaka, and 910 were outside the capital.

Currently, 5,937 patients with dengue are hospitalised. Of them, 3,522 are in Dhaka and 2,415 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease and 34 people died. There were 566 cases in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April and 1,036 in May.

Six people died in January, three in February, two in April and two in May.

Last year, hospitals up and  down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease in the past five years.

The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.

Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

