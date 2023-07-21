

7 killed in microbus, auto-rickshaw collision in Sylhet



Four people injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. The accident took place in the Khagail area of the Sylhet-Companiganj regional highway of the upazila on Thursday morning.



Among the seven killed, six were auto-rickshaw passengers. The driver of the microbus was also killed in the accident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station KM Nazrul Islam said seven people were killed in this incident. Four of the dead have been identified. Attempts are being made to identify the remaining three.



According to police and local sources, a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw and a microbus collided in the Khagail area of Sylhet-Companiganj road around 8:00am on Thursday. Five people were killed on the spot when the microbus and auto-rickshaw fell into the canal on the side of the road. Two others died on way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. Four injured are under treatment in the hospital.



