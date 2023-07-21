2 ex-IMED officials suspended







SM Hamidul Haque was earlier withdrawn and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).



Ministry of Planning's former IMED Director (Deputy Secretary) Mohammad Mahidur Rahman was suspended on Tuesday on the charge of breach of service rules.

The specific charge against them was making evaluation reports on the country's power sector investment terming it as 'Model of Looters'.



According to the PA Ministry orders, signed by ministry's Senior Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, the punitive measures were taken against the two civil servants as per the Section 12(1) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.



The orders said that the decisions of filing Departmental Proceedings (DP) as per the Section (3)Kha of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018 was taken against the two officials.

As a result, the authorities suspended them from service.



Earlier, the Public Administration Ministry made them Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) in the PA Ministry.



According to ministry sources, Deputy Secretary Mahidur Rahman made an evaluation report on the country's power sector during the service period as a director of the IMED. In the report, he termed the total investment in the power sector as a 'model of looters' and in the interests of India and China.



He also criticised the initiative of increasing expenditures in this sector in his report.



During that period, Additional Secretary SM Hamidul Haque was the chief the evaluation wing and he forwarded the report to his higher authorities. The report was leaked and various news items were published in different media on the matter. According to sources, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid drew attention of the Prime Minister in the last Cabinet meeting held on last Monday.



Later, the punitive measures have been taken against them.



The Public Administration Ministry on Thursday suspended former Chief of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) Ministry of Planning (Additional Secretary) SM Hamidul Haque on the charge of breach of service rules.SM Hamidul Haque was earlier withdrawn and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).Ministry of Planning's former IMED Director (Deputy Secretary) Mohammad Mahidur Rahman was suspended on Tuesday on the charge of breach of service rules.The specific charge against them was making evaluation reports on the country's power sector investment terming it as 'Model of Looters'.According to the PA Ministry orders, signed by ministry's Senior Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, the punitive measures were taken against the two civil servants as per the Section 12(1) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.The orders said that the decisions of filing Departmental Proceedings (DP) as per the Section (3)Kha of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018 was taken against the two officials.As a result, the authorities suspended them from service.Earlier, the Public Administration Ministry made them Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) in the PA Ministry.According to ministry sources, Deputy Secretary Mahidur Rahman made an evaluation report on the country's power sector during the service period as a director of the IMED. In the report, he termed the total investment in the power sector as a 'model of looters' and in the interests of India and China.He also criticised the initiative of increasing expenditures in this sector in his report.During that period, Additional Secretary SM Hamidul Haque was the chief the evaluation wing and he forwarded the report to his higher authorities. The report was leaked and various news items were published in different media on the matter. According to sources, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid drew attention of the Prime Minister in the last Cabinet meeting held on last Monday.Later, the punitive measures have been taken against them.