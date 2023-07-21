Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 July, 2023, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UAE keen to invest in renewable energy sector: UAE Minister

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Special Correspondent

UAE keen to invest in renewable energy sector: UAE Minister

UAE keen to invest in renewable energy sector: UAE Minister

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is keen to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector, particularly renewable energy.

The visiting UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber showed this eagerness while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

"We are very interested in the energy sector, especially renewable energy alongside conventional energy," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said while briefing reporters after the meeting.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, PM's ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed and UAE ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi were present.

 Dr Sultan Ahmed, also the chairman of 'Masdar' (an energy company) and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said that they will send two teams to Bangladesh from UAE -- one is to discuss renewable energy and another one is to discuss business, Ihsanul Karim said.

During the meeting, mainly the climate change and bilateral issues including economic cooperation were discussed, he added.

Ahmed, also the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and President-Designate for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) praised the leadership of PM Hasina on the climate change issue and expected her further support on this issue.  

He sought support from the prime minister on climate change and food security issues. "We want to be a game changer," he said, adding that they are exerting pressure on collection of climate funds to solve the problem before the COP28.
 
Noting that UAE is going green, the minister said they want to get a positive impact from the COP28 in the UAE.  

The prime minister said the COP28 is of crucial importance since it will involve a global stocktake of the Paris Agreement.  

"We hope the UAE presidency will help make a realistic assessment of the progress made and the huge gaps that remain to accelerate climate actions globally to maintain the 1.5 degree temperature," she said.

Talking about the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and UAE, the PM said "We've many things in common."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Not a mistake but a crime: HC to Cox's Bazar judge
Awami League Presidium meets today
Modi says India 'shamed' after video shows mob parading women naked
4 to die for war crimes in Pirojpur
Ex-MD of Sonali Bank, 7 others jailed in graft case
Dengue:  9 die, 1,755 hospitalised in 24hrs
7 killed in microbus, auto-rickshaw collision in Sylhet
2 ex-IMED officials suspended


Latest News
Bangladesh sees one more Covid death, 109 cases in 24hrs
2 prime accused put on remand over attack on Hero Alam
2 siblings electrocuted in Kurigram
Tamim's availability for Asia Cup depends on fitness
Gold price passes Tk 1 lakh for first time in Bangladesh
Necessary measures taken for acceptable election: IGP
8 to die in Cox's Bazar for killing Bangladeshi expatriate
Over 5,000, including BNP leader Annie, sued in Lakshmipur
2 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's Italy visit: Momen
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border
Most Read News
US sanctions 39 officials for undermining democratic processes
Skill based curriculum adopted for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Ex-JaPa MP Manzur Rahman Biswas dies
4 Pirojpur 'war criminals' sentenced to death
You didn't make mistake, rather you commit crime: HC tells Cox's Bazar judge
EU delegation visits Rohingya camp in Ukhiya
Student found hanging in Barishal University mess room
Govt won't spare BNP-Jamaat if they repeat any destructive activity: PM
BNP's mourning rally in city at 3pm
Important papers stolen from Gono Odhikar Parishad office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft