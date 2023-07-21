Video
EC seeks judicial probe over attack on Hero Alam

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) wants a judicial inquiry into the attack incident on Dhaka-17 by-poll's independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alam better known as Hero Alam.

To take steps to form a judicial inquiry board, the EC is going to send a proposal to the government in this regard, according to the EC officials.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath confirmed the matter on Thursday.

He said that after getting approval of EC, a letter will be sent to the Cabinet Division to form a three-member committee headed by a judge.

Earlier on July 17, Alam, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-poll, was assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani.

The diplomats of thirteen foreign missions in Bangladesh, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, issued a statement condemning the attack.


