14-party alliance agrees to contest general election together







They also reached the consensus not to bow to any external pressure or power.



In a meeting with Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina the leaders of 14 parties on Wednesday took the decision and reached the consensus, according to the 14-party sources.

AL President Sheikh Hasina called the meeting of the leaders of their alliance after a long time, in the backdrop of BNP's one-point movement against the government.



Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, JSD President Hasanul Haque Inu, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju along with top leaders of other parties in the alliance and Alliance Coordinator Awami League Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu and General Secretary Obaidul Quader participated in this meeting at Ganabhaban on Wednesday night.

The meeting began at 7:00pm.



In her opening speech, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted to the allies what the government was doing to deal with global economic recession. She listened to the leaders of the alliance.



The meeting ended at 11:30 pm.



Later, a press release signed by Awami League office secretary Biplab Barua said, "In the resolution adopted in the 14-party meeting, it is said that while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking Bangladesh forward with infinite courage, wisdom, honesty and skill, there is a deep conspiracy going on to divert Bangladesh from the original ideal of its creation."



"Anti-national conspirators are encouraging the unnecessary interference of foreign powers in the internal politics of Bangladesh with the help of evil forces. A certain group is conspiring to disrupt the constitutional system of government in the country. Also conspirators are indulging in a conspiracy to rig the next general election."



The release said, "The central 14-party is united under the leadership of leader Sheikh Hasina in the light of the spirit of the great liberation war. The 14-party alliance will never compromise with any unconstitutional conspiracy against the interests of the people."



Rezaur Rashid, the convener of the Basad who participated in the meeting, told the Daily Observer, "The issue of unnecessary interference of foreign powers in the internal politics of Bangladesh came up. Everyone said that this conspiracy must be stopped."



Basad leader Rezaur Rashid also said, "In our meeting, 14 parties decided to contest the general election in togther."



Jasad General Secretary Shirin Akhtar said, "No matter what the conspiracy, we will not bow down to any foreign power, everyone in the meeting said it in unison."



JSD leader Shirin said, "We contested elections together for long. This matter came up in the meeting and it was decided that we will go to the polls as a coalition."



Meanwhile, leaders of 14-party alliance said that Hero Alam, an independent candidate in the recently concluded Dhaka-17 constituency by-election, was discussed in this meeting.



They said that Sheikh Hasina has said that action will be taken against those involved in beating Hero Alam.



Gana Azadi League president SK Shikder said, that discussants agreed that action should be taken against those involved in beating Hero Alam. The Prime Minister said that even if someone from the party is involved, action will be taken."



When asked what was discussed about Hero Alam, JSD General Secretary Shirin Akhtar said, "The issue of beating Hero Alam was discussed. Everyone asked, not long before the end of the election, why should he be beaten?



"The Prime Minister has also said that even if there is someone from her own party, he will be brought to jutice."



Youtuber Ashraful Alam (Hero Alam) was attacked at Banani Vidya Niketan centre one hour before polling ended on last Monday. He blamed the supporters of the Awami League candidate for the assault.



In the meeting chaired by Sheikh Hasina, Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Polit Bureau Member Lutfar Rahman, Jatiya Party (JP) General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Democratic Labor Party President Zakir Hossain, Vice President Zahir Hasan, Ganatantri Party President Arosh Ali, General Secretary Shahadat Hossain, NAP President Ivy Ahmed, General Secretary Mohammad Ali Faruq, Gana Azadi League President SK Shikdar, Convener of Communist Kendro Wajedul Islam Khan, Joint Convener Asit Baran Roy, Central Leader of Basad Hamidul Kibria Chowdhury Azahar, Chairman of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Secretary General Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, Publicity and Publication Secretary of Awami League Abdus Sobhan Golap, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present in the meeting.



