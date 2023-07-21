Two ACC officials suspended on charges of taking bribe







Temporally suspended officials are ACC's Assistant Director Mostafizur Rahman and Deputy Assistant Director Sudip Kumar Chowdhury.



The ACC issued an order signed by ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah in this regard on Thursday.

Before that Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, Assistant Director of Jashore district office and Shudip Kumar Chowdhury, Deputy Assistant Director of Kurigram district office, have been asked to leave their respective offices on July 12 and attached them to ACC Head Office.



Of them, Mustafizur Rahman was filmed while taking Tk76,000 as bribe from a businessman Shamsul Haque at his office. He demanded Tk 20 lakh from the businessman. The video clip went viral on social media, creating a sensation among the people.



Besides, another accused ACC official Shudip Chowdhury allegedly demanded bribe of Tk7 lakh from Alamgir Hossain, an Assistant Inspector of Bogura district police. The cop paid him (Shudip Chowdhury) Tk 5.80 lakh to settle the issue.



The ACC official became furious as he did not get the entire demanded amount from the cop and filed a corruption case against him.



Many officials of ACC are facing departmental and external investigations over their alleged links to various corruption and irregularities. The officials have allegedly accumulated illegal wealth and misappropriated huge amount of money by giving advantages to corruption suspects during ACC investigations.



The government repeatedly reminds the state officials over zero tolerance policy against corruption.



But some government officials and employees do not pay heed to the warning. Corruption, irregularities and mismanagement still exist everywhere in different forms, creating a suffocating situation in all the government offices and organisations. A section of officials and staff are engaged in corruption and irregularities, harassing and humiliating the service seekers in many ways every day. General people do not get service without bribe.



The ACC will have to launch 'cleansing drive' against corrupt officials inside its office at first.



The identified corrupt officials of ACC must be fired on the spot. Otherwise, the fight against corruption cannot be carried out by the ACC. The ACC must take stringent action against its corrupt officials and ensure exemplary punishment for them.



