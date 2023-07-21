Video
Food Summit July 24-26

PM likely to sign 2 MoU in Italy

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Diplomatic Correspondent


Bangladesh and Italy are likely to sign two memorandum of understandings (MoU) during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Italy scheduled from July 24-26.

"The two countries are set to sign energy cooperation and cultural exchange deals during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Tuesday," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday while briefing journalists on the visit at the Foreign Ministry.
 
The Prime Minister will speak at the Food System Summit in Rome, Momen said adding that heads of states, ministers, agriculture scientists, and food-related stakeholders will attend the conference, Momen said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin were also present.

The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for Rome on Sunday to attend a three-day FAO conference. The UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment will take place from July 24 to 26 at the premises of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome, hosted by Italy, in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies (FAO, IFAD, WFP), the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub, and the wider UN system.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is keen to deepen its relations with Italy in multiple areas including trade and investment, technological intervention in Bangladesh's textile sector, cooperation in defence and security, ICT, agriculture, migration, and mobility.

"From our side we will raise our issue "migration" as during the first foreign office consultation last month, Italy agreed to take skilled workers from Bangladesh under bilateral migration and mobility arrangements, particularly for the Italian construction, shipbuilding, and hospitality sectors," the Foreign Minister said.

At present, over 46 per cent of workers under the Flussi Decree are coming to Italy from Bangladesh for seasonal and non-seasonal work. However, there is some Bangladeshi who lives there illegally.

The Foreign Minister said during the meeting, the Prime Minister would thank her counterpart for Italy's interest in taking more workers.

"Cooperation on energy and culture are the prime focus to visit Rome. Bangladesh and Italy have been discussing a possible memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mobility and migration to encourage regular migration and prevent irregular ones," he hinted.

Replying to a question on collaboration in the defence sector, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said there is possibility of collaboration and transfer of know-how as well on a win-win basis.


