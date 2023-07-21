Won't join any election under AL govt: Hero Alam







"I became a victim of beating for a third time as an independent candidate during this government's regime. First in 2018, after the result of the Bogura by-elections was reversed despite winning, again I was a victim of thrashing in the Dhaka by-elections. I won't race for any more election under the AL government," he said.



Hero Alam came up with the remark while talking to journalists after a meeting with the chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB).

He, accompanied by his personal assistant Shuvo, entered the DB office to help them identify the perpetrators involved with the attack on him during the by-elections.



Expressing gratitude to the DB for immediate arrests of the attackers, he said, "I was called in to identify the perpetrators who carried out the attack on me at the eleventh hour of the voting,"

He, however, raised questions over the role of on-duty Bangladesh Border Guard personnel as they didn't get off the vehicle despite noticing the incident in front of them.



Hero Alam also held police, who were present inside the voting centre during the incident, responsible for negligence to save him from the clutches of the attackers.



