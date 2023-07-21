Video
UK concerned over rights violation: Khosru

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Thursday that all the democratic countries including UK expressed concern over violation of human rights in Bangladesh.
 
He said it to reporters after meeting with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.  
He said, "DCs, UNOs and police officers were transferred and given new postings to steal votes in the election."

Khosru said that the Awami League government  took plans to manipulate the next general election.

Khosru said that Awami Legue did not even tolerate Hero Alam in the by election.

He said they killed a BNP leader, brutally injured, filed false cases and arrested many other BNP leaders and activists.

He said, so it is clear that no fair election is possible under the Awami League government.

He said that the only way out would be general election under a non-partisan government.

He said all the democratic countries and organisations across the world expressed concern over human rights and lack of security in public life, widespread corruption.

He said an unelected and undemocratic government has been in power in Bangladesh for long.

He said that the only way out would be participatory general election under a neutral caretaker government.

He said the global community expressed  concerns whether a credible, participatory and impartial election could be held in Bangladesh.

The British government always expressed this concern like other democratic countries, he said.

Asked whether the UK supports BNP's demand for participatory polls under a non-partisan government, he said not only the UK, many other countries extended support to the demand.

Khosru said the people of Bangladesh want restoration of democracy, their voting rights, the rule of law, and constitutional rights.

British High Commissioner  went to the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office around 3pm and had around one hour and fifty minutes' meeting with a BNP team by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir,
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed also attended the meeting.



