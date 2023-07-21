Video
RAB protecting life, property: DG

Published : Friday, 21 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent


Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain said on Thursday that since its establishment RAB worked to protect people's life and property.

Inaugurating RAB-6 camp at Kashiani upazila, he said that RAB conducted successful operations against militancy, drugs and terrorism to ensure normal law and order.
He said that RAB earned trust and confidence of people by suppressing crime and maintaining law and order. He said RAB is working to protect people's life and property.

He said RAB is committed to maintain law and order, the dream of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

 He said RAB caught Mufti Hannan and  other criminals who attempted to kill the Prime Minister.

 He, said that when a crime was committed in Gopalganj, a RAB team from Khulna rushed to the spot and took action.

 Later, Khurshid Hossain joined an anti militancy, terrorism and anti drug rally at his own village Borashur.


